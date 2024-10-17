Vreni Brun (85) uses digital media every day. In collaboration with media trainer and expert Marcel Curien, she gives advice for senior citizens. Picture: Swisscom

This senior citizen shows how it's done: actress Vreni Brun explains the pitfalls of the online world. She herself is on Facebook, TikTok and the like every day.

In Kooperation mit Swisscom

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Internet also offers older people the chance to find information and maintain social contacts.

Vreni Brun (85) is online every day and appreciates the advantages of the digital world.

Swisscom supports people from school to old age in the safe use of digital media. Show more

Vreni Brun, which digital devices do you use?

I rarely use my tablet and only use my computer when I need to print something out. But I'm often on my cell phone and always buy the latest iPhone to keep up to date.

How often do you use digital media?

Every day, if I have time, even several times a day. As an actress, I'm often booked for commercials. As soon as the videos are online, I want to see what the reactions are like. If I spot myself in an advertisement or on a poster, I take a photo and post it on my profile.

Your favorite app?

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok - I like to upload reels and photos myself. And, of course, like everyone, I like the weather app with rain radar and forecast.

«I'm online every day. I'm careful with my data, choose strong passwords and am suspicious of friend requests.» Vreni Brun Actress (85)

Have you always been so open to new technologies?

Actually, yes. When I completed my commercial apprenticeship, we worked with typewriters and shorthand. I worked in the Federal Administration and was given a computer, a huge box! I was immediately enthusiastic and attended courses and further training. Later came the computer mouse, another highlight. I bought my first laptop shortly before I retired.

As an actress, you appear in Swisscom's new video about using digital media. What advantages do digital media bring you personally?

As an actress, I often travel by public transport. On the way, I check the SBB app to see if we're arriving on time and which platform the connection is on. I would hate to do without that. Digitalization really only brings me advantages.

What advantages do you see for older people?

We can stay in touch with friends and family without leaving the house. That's not so important for me, but for older people whose children or grandchildren live abroad, seeing them again via video calls is valuable.

Nevertheless, there are also risks such as internet fraud, phishing and cybercrime. Do you have any tips on how older people in particular can protect themselves?

I use strong passwords for my log-ins, so not vreni1234. It's often small things like this that have a big impact. This includes locking your cell phone or tablet as soon as you put it down so that no one else can use it. To be honest, I've only been doing this since Swisscom expert Marcel Curien pointed it out to me during the video shoot. I'm still learning too ...

Speaking of learning, do you use the Swisscom Campus learning platform to keep yourself informed?

Yes, I enjoy reading the guides and I try out the tips myself, for example on artificial intelligence. If you feel unsure, you have to ask for help. That's the key.

How do you deal with these risks yourself?

A few days ago, I received a message on my cell phone: "Dear mom, I've had an accident ..." I immediately recognized it as spam. If I don't know the sender, I'm particularly critical.

What do you wish for the future?

That it doesn't become more dangerous to be online. I constantly receive spam emails, supposedly from my banks and health insurance companies. Men chat to me on social media pretending to be well-off widowers.

You don't think you'd fall for that?

No. And I keep reminding my friends not to click on any links in emails, as they could be spam. Many of my friends only use their cell phones to make calls. I think it's important that young people talk to older people to discuss these things. You have to make people aware of this, especially older people who don't know so much about it.

Tips: Safety online Protect your personal information online.

Use strong passwords and two-factor authentication.

Recognize and avoid phishing attempts.

Regulate your digital estate early on.

You can find detailed information, guides and videos on Swisscom Campus Show more

This article was created in cooperation with Swisscom Swisscom is committed to ecological, social and economic sustainability: climate protection, a sustainable lifestyle and responsible use of digital media. Switzerland's leading ICT company has already received several awards for its long-standing commitment to sustainability and, according to TIME Magazine, is one of the 500 most sustainable companies in the world in 2024. Swisscom Campus offers valuable knowledge and tips on digital media and their use in everyday life.

More videos from this section