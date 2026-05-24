Kinshasa is in danger of drowning in garbage. Tons of plastic end up in the Congo River every day. Because fish stocks are dwindling, some fishermen are now earning more from waste than from fishing.

Christian Thumshirn

The Congolese capital Kinshasa produces thousands of tons of waste every day - much of which ends up directly in the Congo River. Due to a lack of functioning disposal and recycling systems, plastic bottles, canisters and packaging are now floating through one of Africa's most important waterways.

Environmental organizations have been warning for years about the consequences for animals, water quality and fish stocks.

Waste is changing life on the river

Fishermen along the Congo are feeling the consequences of the pollution more and more. Many report drastically declining catches and a river that has visibly changed. At the same time, plastic waste is suddenly creating a new source of income.

In the video, fishermen explain how they are suddenly earning money with plastic - and why they themselves can hardly believe that waste, of all things, has become their new source of income.

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