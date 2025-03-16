Construction site chaos with the Geiss family Robert Geiss is in his element as a master builder. Image: RTLzwei He doesn't pay attention ... Image: RTLzwei ... and Flash the dog falls into the concrete pit. Image: RTLzwei The Geiss family is able to rescue the terrier. Nothing happened to the four-legged friend. Image: RTLzwei A stroke of luck for the Geiss family on the chaotic building site. Image: RTLzwei Construction site chaos with the Geiss family Robert Geiss is in his element as a master builder. Image: RTLzwei He doesn't pay attention ... Image: RTLzwei ... and Flash the dog falls into the concrete pit. Image: RTLzwei The Geiss family is able to rescue the terrier. Nothing happened to the four-legged friend. Image: RTLzwei A stroke of luck for the Geiss family on the chaotic building site. Image: RTLzwei

Progress is finally being made on the Geisses' large construction site in Saint-Tropez: the basement foundation is to be poured. But a curious dog causes a commotion for Robert Geiss: he falls into the excavation pit full of concrete.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dog Flash fell into fresh concrete on the Geisses' building site, but was quickly rescued and cleaned up.

Robert Geiss took the incident with humor, while Carmen emphasized that dogs have no business on construction sites.

The Geissens are mourning the death of their family dog Maddox, who was 17 years old. Show more

After their trip to Morocco, the Geissens are now back home in Saint-Tropez with fresh energy to take care of their house construction site in the latest episode of their RTLZWEI docusoap (every Monday at 8.15 pm on RTLZWEI). Carmen and Robert Geiss are building a new, larger and more modern villa directly on their neighboring property.

The deep excavation pit for the three-storey house with basement has been dug for some time, but now the Geisses want to know from the architect when things will finally get underway.

When Carmen sees the visualization of the villa, however, she is anything but enthusiastic: "To be honest, it looks like crap. But I think it will be really nice when it's finished!" she hopes. The architect reckons it will take two years to build. He promises Robert and Carmen that work will continue next week on the "Geissini construction site".

The 60-year-old multimillionaire is "as excited as a little child" as he watches the concrete workers laying the floor slab for the basement.

Robert is accompanied at every turn by a little Jack Russell Terrier called "Flash", the janitor's dog. The name says it all: the little four-legged friend dashes back and forth dangerously close to the excavation pit like a bolt of lightning. Robert can hardly look away: "Hey woof-woof, come here! If you fall in there, you're finished!" he tries to send him away.

What a drama

But a short time later, exactly what Robert saw coming happens: The dog jumps curiously into the fresh concrete. Within seconds, Flash is up to his belly button in the viscous mass. Robert beats himself in the head: "Now it's happened! I warned the dog again and again, now he falls into the concrete, what a drama," he shouts.

Fortunately, one of the workers is able to fish the dog out again very quickly. Afterwards, Robert takes touching care of his janitor's dog, who doesn't even know what's happening to him: "It needs to be washed quickly, otherwise it'll have concrete feet," says Robert and sprays the little guy clean again with a water hose: "Good boy!"

But Robert Geiss wouldn't be "The Man" if he didn't have a saying up his sleeve in this dramatic situation: "That's how Al Capone and the Mafia used to do it: it's called concrete feet. In New York, I'm sure there are still a few in the floor slabs," he says with a grin.

Carmen comforts the four-legged friend, who is already like a member of the family to her: "Oh my God, my poor little Flash! But dogs have no business being on the building site," she says. Robert jokes that they could have put Flash in the garden as a new sculpture: "as a concrete dog".

Carmen Geiss strokes koi carp

A few days later, the Geisses are delighted with a very special delivery: live koi fish from Japan have arrived in several boxes - the expensive ornamental fish are to populate the Geisses' pond. "Koi are the most expensive ornamental fish in the world," explains Robert Geiss, "there are specimens that cost up to a million euros."

Carmen likes the fish for another reason: "They are as affectionate as dogs: you can stroke and feed them!" Robert adds with a grin: "The only thing you can't do with them is walk them."

The Geissens release a total of ten of the large fish in different colors into the water with the help of koi experts who have been brought in especially for the occasion. Carmen lends a hand herself.

Meanwhile, dog Flash is lively again and looks curiously at the new animal inhabitants. Will he also fall into the pond? Carmen discovers that Flash really likes fish food and feeds him some.

Geissens mourn the loss of family dog Maddox

But Flash also loves to be stroked by Carmen - who really likes the terrier: "Now we have such a small dog here, it's annoying. It's too much responsibility and when we fly to Dubai, you can't take him with you," she says. "I love dogs, I just don't want to have my own anymore because it's too difficult to separate them," says Carmen.

Did she already have a premonition? On March 12, she posted the sad news that family dog Maddox had died at the age of 17. "You weren't just a dog - you were family, our little shadow, our loyal friend. You gave the children so much joy and filled our home with your love," the 59-year-old wrote on Instagram about her great loss.

More videos from the department