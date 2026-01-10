"WWM": "Unlucky" contestant crashes for the second time on WWM Tamara Löchel won 16,000 euros in the 3 million special week of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" on Monday. In theory at least, because in the final she had to bet this sum in full to get a ticket to the guessing chair. She was the unlucky one of the evening: in the 10,000 euro question, she rattled off the wrong answer to 1000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Did praying help? Ellen Zarghami had already won 16,000 euros in the 3 million euro week to risk it again in the final. She was one of the lucky ones of the evening, as she turned her 16,000 euros into 100,000 euros. According to her daughter, one of her recipes for success was watching quiz shows. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Kevin Kevenhörster is an ENT specialist from Bochum. He won 16,000 euros in the special week. However, the candidate had to risk this sum on Friday in order to be allowed to sit in the guessing chair again on the final evening. A risky undertaking, but the risk was worth it for him: he walked away with 20,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Hilleken Zeineddine even put 32,000 euros on the line in the final. As a poker fan, she was used to assessing risks. But even for her, three million euros was a different matter. But it wasn't quite enough: she won 107,000 euros. Her husband thought it should include a new poker case with ceramic chips. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Anna-Lena Spanier from Schwabering in Bavaria went from €32,000 to €500 in Thursday's episode of the €3 million special. In this respect, the primary school teacher had the least to lose in the final compared to the other candidates. It wasn't enough to make up for the 32,000 euros she missed out on, but it was still enough for 10,000. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "WWM": "Unlucky" contestant crashes for the second time on WWM Tamara Löchel won 16,000 euros in the 3 million special week of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" on Monday. In theory at least, because in the final she had to bet this sum in full to get a ticket to the guessing chair. She was the unlucky one of the evening: in the 10,000 euro question, she rattled off the wrong answer to 1000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Did praying help? Ellen Zarghami had already won 16,000 euros in the 3 million euro week to risk it again in the final. She was one of the lucky ones of the evening, as she turned her 16,000 euros into 100,000 euros. According to her daughter, one of her recipes for success was watching quiz shows. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Kevin Kevenhörster is an ENT specialist from Bochum. He won 16,000 euros in the special week. However, the candidate had to risk this sum on Friday in order to be allowed to sit in the guessing chair again on the final evening. A risky undertaking, but the risk was worth it for him: he walked away with 20,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Hilleken Zeineddine even put 32,000 euros on the line in the final. As a poker fan, she was used to assessing risks. But even for her, three million euros was a different matter. But it wasn't quite enough: she won 107,000 euros. Her husband thought it should include a new poker case with ceramic chips. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Anna-Lena Spanier from Schwabering in Bavaria went from €32,000 to €500 in Thursday's episode of the €3 million special. In this respect, the primary school teacher had the least to lose in the final compared to the other candidates. It wasn't enough to make up for the 32,000 euros she missed out on, but it was still enough for 10,000. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

The grand finale of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" was about three million euros - and a question from Switzerland pushed a favorite to her limits: According to a study, what happens particularly often on your own birthday?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Who wants to be a millionaire?" final show was about three million euros. Stricter rules and high levels of nervousness caused the candidates to make numerous wrong decisions.

One particularly tricky question was based on a Zurich study.

Despite exciting moments and particularly high stakes, no one won the three million in the end. Show more

"The candidates sweated, worried and racked their brains," said Günther Jauch, summing up the special week on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?".

Friday was to be no different.

The final was even fought under difficult conditions: "forced happiness" with four jokers, but no safety net at the 16,000 mark. What's more: Winnings already achieved had to be given up again if you wanted to get into the guessing chair on Friday.

Why did some candidates do this to themselves? The answer lay in the motto of the special week: instead of one million, there were three million euros to be won.

Another special feature of this finale: if you were completely wrong with an answer, you didn't plummet to 500 euros, but to 1000. The prize tiers were generally more generous in order to shorten the stairway to the 3 million mark. At least in theory ...

Jauch: "Your 16,000 is gone"

Kevin Kevenhörster made the start. "Your 16,000 is gone," Günther Jauch told the ENT doctor from Bochum. This question was about 30,000 euros:

"Who became one of the owners of AFC Wrexham in 2021, who have since risen from 5th to 2nd in the English Football League?" Ben Affleck, Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds, Keanu Reeves?

All resources except the telephone joker had already been used up. The man on the phone thought A or C were possible. That was too uncertain for Kevin Kevenhörster.

He settled for 20,000 euros - and was able to record a plus of 4,000 euros compared to Wednesday's win. Incidentally, the club is owned by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

Candidate criticizes woman in the audience

Hilleken Zeineddine had already earned 32,000 euros in the special week. After achieving more than the 16,000 contestants, she did not have to give up all of her winnings, but she was only guaranteed a modest 7,000 euros.

Risky, but as a poker fan she was familiar with weighing up risks. Nevertheless, she had reason to get nervous at the latest when it came to the quarter of a million.

The 250,000 euro question: "A study by the University of Zurich found that the probability of winning on your birthday was 13.8 percent higher than on any other day...?"

The possible answers: to win the lottery, to have a child, to be made redundant, to die?

The additional female joker "cautiously ruled out" A and C and relied on "B" like gut feeling. Zeineddine was visibly disappointed that the lady didn't know for sure: "You're already exposing yourself here, it would be unpleasant if that wasn't true."

In the end, Hilleken Zeineddine gave up her poker face and settled for 107,000 euros. Just as well, because the correct answer would be D. "Higher risk of accidents due to higher alcohol consumption," explained Günther Jauch.

Günther Jauch is suddenly presenting ski jumping again

Primary school teacher Anna-Lena Spanier from Bavaria had fallen from 32,000 to 500 euros on Thursday and therefore had the least to lose - and the most to gain - of all the finalists.

Worth 20,000 euros: "For some years now, which ski jumping technique has been competing with the well-known V-style?" H-style, Y-style, J-style, K-style?

Before answering, the candidate explained that she had seen Günther Jauch as a reporter at a skiing event when she was 16 and called out to him "Hello Günther!" She was pleased that he had waved back, but today she wanted to apologize for the uninvited "Duzen", said Anna-Lena Spanier.

The additional joker pleaded uncertainly for the "Y-style". Involuntarily funny, Jauch and the candidate left their seats to try out the four variants from a standing position and filter out the most likely one.

This was not successful and Anna-Lena Spanier settled for 10,000 euros. At least she was able to double her winnings! The H-style would have been sought after.

Retired senior teacher explains her recipe for success

Ellen Zarghami from East Frisia had already won 16,000 euros and sacrificed this on Friday for a chance to win three million euros. "The fact that you stay so mentally fit - do you take anything?" Jauch asked the retired senior teacher.

"I'm interested in everything, I read a lot, go to school and deal with young people," explained the candidate. Then there's sport. Her daughter, who had traveled with her, revealed another recipe for success: "She watches quiz shows all day."

All of this seemed to pay off on Friday, as Zarghami reached the 250,000 euro mark: "Which of today's incorrect names goes back to the Frenchman Antoine Lavoisier?" Budgerigar, carnival, oxygen, America.

Having already used up all four jokers, Ellen Zarghami decided not to risk the 100,000 euros. Just as well, because she would have chosen "America". But the correct choice would have been "oxygen".

Candidate: "That's where I made the second sinker"

In the eyes of the presenter, Tamara Löchel from Cologne "started Monday as a jinx", but won 16,000 euros on the first evening of the 3 million week. "Your 16,000 will now thunder down to zero," Günther Jauch explained the special rules of the final once again to make sure that the contestant was as nervous as possible.

Despite the presenter's uncertainty tactics, Tamara Löchel landed on the 10,000 euro mark: "Which official form of UNESCO cultural heritage includes capoeira from Brazil, yoga from India and the rumba from Cuba, for example?" Virtual, immaterial, spiritual, antibacterial?

The candidate thought long and hard before making a bold decision: "I'm going to say C, close my eyes and hope that everyone claps."

Jauch asked everyone who was convinced that her answer was correct to applaud. The applause was so restrained that Tamara Löchel suspected what she was about to say: "That's my second sinker," she commented on her second WWM failure at the second attempt.

It was only in April 2025 that the Cologne native crashed to zero euros in the RTL quiz. "I could do almost nothing for two weeks. I just cried. I was just in bed," she confessed to presenter Günther Jauch on Monday when she returned to the quiz chair.

Now the next crash: the correct word would have been "immaterial", not "spiritual". However, Tamara Löchel felt less sorry for herself than for her comforter, who was sitting behind her: "I think my dad is worse off than I am."

More videos from the department