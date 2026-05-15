It was clear from the start that it would be difficult: The final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will now actually take place without Switzerland. Unsurprisingly, Australia, Denmark and Romania are through.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the second semi-final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), one thing is certain: it will take place without Switzerland.

The favorites will also advance in the second semi-final: Denmark, Australia and Ukraine.

Australian singer Delta Goodrem fulfilled high expectations with her ballad "Eclipse".

Romanian Alexandra Căpitănescu progressed with her controversial choking song. Show more

It was a nail-biter right to the end. But now it's clear: the final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place without Switzerland. Veronica Fusaro expressed her disappointment at this moment in a statement after her performance in Vienna on Thursday evening. "Nevertheless, I am grateful for how many people have rediscovered me and my music." Her dream lives on.

"Keep your fingers crossed for me, I'll give it my all. Hopp Schwiz", her voice rang out on the SRF broadcast a few seconds before her performance. And there was no mistaking that things had not gone quite so smoothly in the first rehearsals.

Veronica Fusaro and the dancers delivered. The performance was "mega fun", as she said in an interview after the show. And you could tell.

The song was probably the deciding factor: The rock ballad "Alice" clearly stood out from the other entries and seemed less typical of the ESC. It was simply a "tough song" for the ESC, Fusaro also admitted in the interview after the semi-final.

Veronica Fusaro rocked the second ESC semi-final on Thursday evening. Picture: Keystone/APA/Georg Hochmuth

Not enough places in the final for guitar sound

Her song "Alice" was not the only one that rocked. Alexandra Căpitănescu had polarized in the run-up with her industrial-inspired rock song "Choke Me". The title, "Choke Me", was criticized for trivializing dangerous sex practices and violence against women.

The controversy obviously didn't hurt - Romania made it to the final. Perhaps thanks to the high, operatic vocals in the chorus, which provided brief Nina Hagen moments.

Romania enters the final: Alexandra Căpitănescu performs her choking song "Choke Me" in Vienna on Thursday evening. Image: KeystoneAP Photo/Martin Meissner

On her departure for Vienna, Fusaro had told Keystone-SDA that Romania could be dangerous for her because of some similarities. It could be that the audience won't tolerate too much guitar sound in the final.

In any case, two such acts made it through. Norway also took part with a rock song. Jonas Lovv qualified with "Ya Ya Ya". He was warned by the organizers beforehand that he should make his performance less sexy - so that the whole thing remains family-friendly.

Favorites Denmark and Australia continue

Denmark and Australia are also through, which is hardly surprising. Danish musical performer Søren Torpegaard Lund switched to a head voice in his wistful party song "Før vi går hjem" - which seems to be a recipe for success at the ESC at the moment. Denmark is also one of the top favorites for the final on Saturday.

And Australia also had good predictions at the betting shops even before the second semi-final began. The gold-soaked production of the pop number "Eclipse" by Delta Goodrem and her glittering grand piano will be on show again in the final.

The finalists who qualified on Thursday also include Bulgaria, Ukraine, Malta, Cyprus, Albania and the Czech Republic.

Only the "Big Four" this year

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will once again be held under the motto "United by Music". The acts from France and Great Britain, who have already qualified for the final and are part of the so-called "Big Five", also performed in the second semi-final. Spain, also part of this group, is not taking part this year, like other countries, in protest at Israel's participation.

As a result, there will only be talk of the "Big Four" in 2026. Incidentally, Israel already cleared the semi-final hurdle last Tuesday and will return in the final.

The representative of the host country Austria, Cosmo, also presented his song "Tanzschein". He also didn't have to worry about reaching the final and will be back on the ESC stage on Saturday evening. The final will take place at 9 p.m. in the Wiener Stadthalle and will be broadcast on Swiss television.