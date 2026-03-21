Russian director Pavel Talankin is celebrating his Oscar for best documentary film. However, there is a heated debate about the film "A Nobody Against Putin" and the man himself - even among Kremlin critics.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Oscar success of the documentary "A Nobody Against Putin" has triggered an embarrassed silence in Russia.

The film shows how Russian children are indoctrinated at school and groomed for the war effort.

Russian teacher Pavel Talankin filmed the propaganda at school. Show more

The day after the Oscars at the beginning of the week, there was still an awkward silence in Moscow. The state media list the winners. But one is missing: the Russian Pavel Talankin (35) with his Oscar for best documentary film: "A Nobody against Putin" (in the Arte media library until the end of April 2030).

Talankin's revealing documentary about the indoctrination of schoolchildren in an education system now also geared towards war propaganda under Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin is cinematic art for which Moscow's power apparatus has nothing left - except contempt.

Children march in the Karabash school. «Ein Nobody gegen Putin»

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov narrowly says that he has not seen the film and therefore cannot comment on it. Topic cleared up? Many in Moscow have long since realized that the teacher Pavel Talankin, who was initially employed as a videographer in a school, is showing the world an important inside view of Putin's system.

Putin in the documentary: Wars are won by teachers

It is about the unprecedented militarization of everyday school life. Putin himself can be seen in a video sequence, referring to Otto von Bismarck, saying that wars are won by teachers and clergymen and not by officers.

Russian star director Nikita Mikhalkov, himself an Oscar winner in 1995 for his film "The Sun That Deceives Us", criticizes the film as an outrageous "manifesto of Russophobia". It is clearly an anti-Russian work of art commissioned by Western financiers, he says, referring to the co-production by Denmark's public broadcaster DR, the British BBC, ZDF and Arte.

The film follows the teacher Talankin in his home town of Karabash in the Ural region, where many inhabitants have a short life expectancy due to severe environmental pollution.

The teacher captures the milutarization of Russian youth on film.

When he is asked to organize and document patriotic events at the start of Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine, an inner resistance to the political system grows in him. He quickly realizes what a treasure he has with his videos from everyday school life, which is closed to the outside world - and finds the producers in the West.

Film expert: "Heroic" achievement

In the film, he repeatedly expresses his own criticism of the war and the situation in Russia and documents the grief of friends who have died at the front, until he himself becomes a courageous actor. "More and more people are suffering from the war," says Talankin.

How does Russia brainwash children? The military propaganda push is in full swing.



In the Rostov region, authorities staged a “patriotic endurance march” for kids as young as eight. To the shouts of “SVO fighters,” schoolchildren in camouflage ran along the Don River, crawled… pic.twitter.com/RWAmWcj7qE — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 9, 2025

He becomes a critical questioner - and ultimately takes flight with the precious video material, which Copenhagen-based US director David Borenstein has edited into a film.

Celebrated at the Sundance Festival, honored at the British Film Awards(Bafta), Talankin is overjoyed to hold the Oscar trophy in his hand. But in his home country, many people live in fear and end up in prison camps because of far less criticism than is shown in the film.

David Borenstein (left), Pavel Talankin (center) and Alzbeta Karaskova (second from left) celebrate the Oscar for "Mr Nobody Against Putin" on 15 March in Los Angeles. KEYSTONE

Talankin has achieved a "heroic" performance, praises the prominent Russian film critic Anton Dolin, who lives in exile. Talankin not only proves the Russian reality of student indoctrination, which is already known from many videos on YouTube. He also undergoes a transformation himself from a loyal teacher to an opponent of war and documents this.

Ethical discussion about child protection in the film

Dolin defends the film against hostility in a debate with journalist Vladislav Gorin from the Kremlin-critical medium "Meduza". Dolin brushes aside Gorin's objections that he does not believe some of Talankin's depictions of his anti-war actions and considers some scenes to be staged.

Russian military visited a kindergarten in Belgorod to teach children how to operate military drones, describing it as “early career guidance.” pic.twitter.com/JUmqdbeoDd — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 19, 2026

It is a film for a foreign audience, who learn a lot about the country that is waging war against Ukraine for the fifth year in 90 minutes. However, there is hardly any aspect of the film that is as controversial as the question of the safety of the protagonists, who are interviewed by Talankin and give free rein to their feelings.

Talankin, who not least films his own mother as a school librarian, uses his relationship of trust with the pupils to get them to make statements that they would perhaps not describe to an unfamiliar filmmaker.

Putin committee takes action against documentary film

At the Oscars, Talankin then criticizes Putin's war against Ukraine with an appeal for peace. "For the sake of our future, for all our children, let's end all wars. Now," he says in Russian.

12-year-old Masha Moskalyova from Yefremov, Russia, was reported by a classmate who saw her anti-war drawing. The school principal called the police, and her father, Aleksey, was detained and found guilty of 'discrediting' the Russian military.



[image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 17. Januar 2026 um 11:05

The Kremlin's Human Rights Council, controlled by Putin himself, is now taking action against the film because it believes the rights of minors have been violated as they were used for a commercial film project without their knowledge and without their parents' permission. This is contrary to the United Nations Convention for the Protection of Children.

The Oscar committee must check compliance with ethical and legal standards, the Council criticizes. Parents had already contacted the relevant bodies in Russia to protect the rights of their children, the committee appointed by Putin also announced.

Russia brain-washes and militarily indoctrinates Ukrainian children in occupied Mariupol. Don’t get fooled. If Russia gets a “cease fire”, in 10 years these and other Ukrainian kids left on the occupied territories will be thrown as the most brutal soldiers into a war against Europe.



[image or embed] — Sergej Sumlenny (@sumlenny.bsky.social) 2. Februar 2025 um 20:46

Talankin himself explained in an interview with "Meduza" that those who might later ask why an entire generation had become aggressive could watch this documentary.

Expert: Everyday school life harms children more than the movie

Talankin shows how teachers blindly carry out state orders and how fighters from the notorious Wagner mercenary group tell children about their frontline missions.

Cinema expert Dolin therefore believes that anyone who really cares about the welfare of children should do everything they can to stop the brainwashing. It is not the film that is shameful, but everyday life in schools.

Children with machine guns: How Putin's system clogs brains and turns the youngest Russians into mafia resources.



Russian propaganda is increasingly promoting a cult of war among the youngest. Children from kindergartens and schools participate in "patriotic" shows with elements… pic.twitter.com/uWbjZHvMgs — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) August 27, 2025

The now internationally renowned protagonists probably had the best experience of their lives with the Oscar-winning film, says Dolin. At least one thing is clear: Talankin has also created a historical testimony to their world of thought.

In any case, Talankin can no longer return to his beloved Russian homeland, as he calls it. Oscar winner Mikhalkov, who is known for his closeness to Putin, is now showing clips from the film, which is banned in Russia, on his platform "besogon.tv" - and calls Talankin a "traitor".

Above all, he advises him to have his appearance altered by a plastic surgeon - probably to avoid being tracked down.