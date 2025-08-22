There will be no early release for Erik Menendez (l.) for the time being. His brother Lyle (r.) will be heard on Friday. (archive photo) dpa

More than 35 years after the murder of their parents, the Menendez brothers Lyle and Erik are hoping to be released from prison. At least for one of them, this hope has been dashed for the time being.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Erik Menendez (54), who shot his parents together with his brother Lyle in 1989, remains in prison.

A parole board continued to classify him as a security risk.

The panel also referred to rule violations in prison, including contacts with a gang, drug purchases and cell phone use.

Erik cannot reapply for parole for at least three years, while his brother Lyle (57) will have his own hearing on Friday. Show more

According to the US media, Menendez remains a serious risk to public safety. The parole board focused not only on the crime, but also on Menendez's behavior in prison. He had worked with a prison gang, bought drugs, used cell phones and helped with tax fraud.

Erik Menendez was connected to the hearing from prison via video. He explained that he had long had no hope of ever being released from prison and had therefore placed the protection of his own person above compliance with the rules.

Lyle Menendez's hearing on Friday

Erik Menendez can apply for parole again in three years at the earliest. There is to be a hearing this Friday in the case of his brother Lyle (57), who is also imprisoned.

Erik and Lyle Menendez have been behind bars since 1990. They were arrested after a shocking act of violence in Beverly Hills. In 1989, the brothers, then aged 19 and 21, shot and killed their wealthy parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in the living room of their family home. Interest in the case increased again after Netflix released the series "Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez".

Initially, the brothers denied the crime. They later explained that they had been sexually, psychologically and physically abused by their parents for years and had acted out of fear of them. In the first criminal trial against the millionaire sons, there were descriptions of abuse by the father. But in the end, the trial collapsed - the jury could not unanimously agree on a verdict in 1994.

Murder because of abuse or greed?

In a second trial in 1996, the brothers were found guilty of double murder and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of release. In this trial, the judge in charge had largely forbidden statements about the alleged sexual abuse. According to the public prosecutor's office, the brothers killed out of greed in order to get hold of their parents' assets.

In May of this year, a judge in Los Angeles set a new sentence of 50 years in prison for the brothers. In doing so, he gave them the opportunity to be released on parole. The Californian governor could also pardon the brothers.

