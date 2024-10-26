Corinna Kopf has retired at the age of 28. The German-American OnlyFans model earned around 58 million francs with her revealing pictures. imago images/MediaPunch

Onlyfans star Corinna Kopf has retired at the age of just 28. Now the model is surprisingly withdrawing from the erotic platform.

Corinna Kopf sensed her opportunity while the pandemic was subsiding: in 2021, at the age of 25, she opened an account on the online platform OnlyFans. The platform allows users to share their revealing to pornographic content in a subscription format - and with additional services.

Now, three years later, the US-American with German roots has called it quits and is withdrawing from the platform, as she announced on X. She simply wrote: "No more links on my profile...".

no more link in bio ……. — corinna kopf (@CorinnaKopf) October 24, 2024

Her OnlyFans account will remain, but she apparently no longer wants to promote it. The 28-year-old has made a profit of around 58 million francs in the three years since opening her account. She revealed this herself in a livestream on the Twitch platform.

One million earned per month

As a friend of hers - with the OnlyFans model's permission - even showed in a YouTube video, she earned just under one million dollars in one month five times between June 2021 and February 2022. The lowest figure during this period was 600,000 per month.

Commenting on her withdrawal, she said: "I haven't completely withdrawn from OnlyFans yet, but I want to try and slowly separate myself from it over the next few months." It is time to gain some distance.

In the meantime, Corinna Kopf has also gained a large following on Instagram, with more than seven million people following her on the social media platform. Here, too, money can be earned with advertising deals - but OnlyFans is likely to have been by far the most lucrative source of income for her.

