Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their home in Santa Fe a week ago. Image: Uncredited/AP/dpa

A week ago, actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead. The circumstances remain mysterious. But now a coroner presents a surprising theory.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead on February 26 at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

As it turned out in the days that followed, the two bodies had been lying in the house for more than a week.

The deaths of Hackman and Arakawa are still subject to numerous uncertainties.

Pathologist Dr. Michael Baden has now presented possible theories on the US TV channel Fox. Show more

The reasons behind the deaths of Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa remain unclear even after almost a week.

A "comprehensive investigation" into gas leaks and carbon monoxide shortly after the bodies were found failed to produce any "significant results", according to the sheriff's office in Santa Fe County, New Mexico. Although a low concentration of gas was detected on a hotplate, it was not fatal.

The investigation has been ongoing since the couple were found together with a dead dog on Wednesday last week. According to experts, the bodies had been lying unnoticed in their property for more than a week.

Pacemaker was no longer working

An evaluation of Gene Hackman's pacemaker revealed that it had stopped working on February 17, Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced a few days ago. It is therefore reasonable to assume that this was the last day of the Oscar-winning actor's life.

The initial results of an autopsy also did not allow any conclusions to be drawn about carbon monoxide poisoning. In addition, there was no evidence of external violence.

Among other things, the investigation is also focusing on a tablet container that was discovered near Arakawa's body. This was a "very important piece of evidence" and "worrying", the police said a few days ago.

During a search of the house, investigators had taken several items, including the couple's cell phones.

Well-known pathologist brings new theories into play

The investigation into the cause of death of the Hackman-Arakawa couple has also brought new theories into play - partly because the Hollywood actor was found dead in a vestibule, while his wife was found in the bathroom.

The police are asking themselves what exactly might have happened in the villa shortly before the couple's death. The County Sheriff of Santa Fe, Adan Mendoza, admitted in a press conference that this was quite a challenge: "Normally we reconstruct the sequence of events before the death and get important clues."

In the case of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, however, he and his colleagues had to proceed in exactly the opposite direction.

The well-known pathologist Dr. Michael Baden put forward possible hypotheses on the US TV channel Fox, with the actor's pacemaker playing an important role.

But why is Betsy Arakawa dead?

According to Baden, when Gene Hackman's pacemaker stopped working on February 17, he could have been in the shed. He then suffered a cardiac arrest there and may have collapsed.

The situation in which he was found - Hackman was lying on the ground, walking stick and sunglasses next to him - could support this theory.

The question remains: Why is Betsy Arakawa also dead? According to the police search report, the 65-year-old was found in the bathroom.

An open bottle of prescription medication is said to have been on the sideboard, and pills were scattered around her body. The police also found preparations for regulating thyroid function and for high blood pressure.

According to pathologist Baden, Betsy Arakawa may have discovered Hackman's body and then rushed to the bathroom to get his medication. She may have fallen in the process.

Gene Hackman was considered one of the most important actors of his generation. The two-time Oscar winner rose to fame with films such as "French Connection" (1971), "The Conversation" (1974) and "Merciless" (1992). He retired from the Hollywood limelight in the early 2000s.

More videos from the department