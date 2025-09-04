When hair becomes art and a symbol of female power - Manuela Fankhauser brings cosmic feminism into the spotlight at Basel Fashion Week.

Selena Bao

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first Basel Fashion Week took place in the Elisabethen open church at the end of August. Hairstylist Manuela Fankhauser

(Cute Hairdesign, Basel) presented spectacular hairstyles.

Fankhauser's concept: "Cosmic Feminism" - a mix of female power, creativity and spiritual symbolism. The extravagant looks stand for self-empowerment, strength and identity.

Hair served as a feminist means of expression early on - from Afros in the Black Power movement to artists such as Lauryn Hill and the hair art of Laetitia Ky. Show more

Basel Fashion Week celebrated its premiere last week - and offered a stage for local creatives as well as international designers. One of the highlights: The hairstyles by hairstylist Manuela Fankhauser, owner of Cute Hairdesign in Basel. She creates hairstyles for the two models, Melina and Melvina, that go far beyond classic hairstyling.

The theme of her creations: Cosmic feminism.

With voluminous, extravagant shapes, she stages hairstyles as a symbol of female power, self-empowerment and free development.

Her slightly wacky hairstyles are artistic statements that showcase expressiveness and individuality at their best.

When hair speaks

The idea of using hair as an expression of feminism has a long tradition. In the 1960s, afros became a symbol of the Black Power Movement, while artists such as Lauryn Hill and Solange Knowles wore their natural hairstyles as an expression of cultural self-determination. Today, Ivorian artist Laetitia Ky, for example, uses her hair sculptures to highlight feminist and political messages.

A spiritual approach

In Basel, this tradition has now found a new interpretation:

With her "cosmic" approach, Fankhauser lends her work an almost spiritual dimension - a combination of fashion, art and empowerment. Basel Fashion Week thus not only showed fashion on the catwalk, but also how hair itself can become a feminist manifesto.

