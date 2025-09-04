A House of Dynamite Rebecca Ferguson as the head of the White House Situation Room. Image: © Netflix In "A House of Dynamite", the USA is threatened by a nuclear missile attack ... Image: © Netflix ...and there are only 18 minutes until the impact. Image: © Netflix The main actors Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson pose at the photocall in Venice. Image: © Netflix On the evening of the world premiere, Ferguson takes time for selfies with the fans. Image: © Netflix A House of Dynamite Rebecca Ferguson as the head of the White House Situation Room. Image: © Netflix In "A House of Dynamite", the USA is threatened by a nuclear missile attack ... Image: © Netflix ...and there are only 18 minutes until the impact. Image: © Netflix The main actors Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson pose at the photocall in Venice. Image: © Netflix On the evening of the world premiere, Ferguson takes time for selfies with the fans. Image: © Netflix

In "A House of Dynamite", Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow depicts the horror scenario of a nuclear attack on the USA. The focus of the political thriller is not the attack itself, but the 18 minutes leading up to it.

In this nerve-wracking thriller, Rebecca Ferguson plays an officer in the White House Situation Room. Idris Elba embodies the President of the United States.

The film was directed by Kathryn Bigelow , who was the first woman to win the Oscar for "Best Director" for her war drama "The Hurt Locker" in 2009. Show more

US filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow has achieved something historic in her career. In 2009, she became the first woman to win the Academy Award for "Best Director" for her war drama "The Hurt Locker". The masterpiece also won the main prize for "Best Film".

She achieved another major success with the political thriller "Zero Dark Thirty", which focused on the hunt for terrorist leader Osama bin Laden. Bigelow also directed her new work "A House of Dynamite" as a nerve-wracking, intense political thriller in which the USA is faced with a serious threat.

Narrative from various perspectives as a suspense factor

18 minutes is the time calculated by the US military from the detection of a nuclear missile over the Pacific to its impact in Chicago. These 18 minutes play a central role in "A House of Dynamite": They are told from several perspectives, with the various storylines partly overlapping or flowing into one another. It is not immediately clear who is responsible for launching the bomb.

For example, the same telephone conversation is shown once from the point of view of the Secretary of Defense in the Pentagon and once from the point of view of the US President in the helicopter. Dramaturgically, this creates a great deal of tension because the president's reaction to the conversation is only revealed at a later point in time. One and the same conversation can suddenly be completely reclassified and have a different effect.

In addition to the president's perspective, authentically and sympathetically embodied by Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson's perspective as the head of the White House Situation Room, Anthony Ramos' perspective as the commander of a military station in Alaska and Gabriel Basso's perspective as a security advisor are also portrayed.

The more precarious the situation becomes, the more important private situations and relationships become for the protagonists, while their duties in their fields of work increasingly take a back seat. This results in many highly emotional moments. What is the priority for these people in such a drastic emergency? Who do they contact and what can they say?

A statement against the weapons policy of the world powers

Kathryn Bigelow's film is a sharp criticism of arms policy, particularly the procurement of nuclear weapons by world powers. "A House of Dynamite" clearly shows that in the worst-case scenario, no matter how many weapons there are, they will not help to thwart an attack and protect the population. On the contrary, they are more likely to provoke an attack than prevent it. This has been proven not least by the many terrible terrorist attacks.

"A House of Dynamite" acts as a warning signal! Stirring, worrying and gripping.

The Netflix production will be shown in cinemas from October 9.

Video report from Venice