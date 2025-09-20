Brett James was a formative figure in the country music scene. Here at a performance in 2002. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

US country musician and Grammy winner Brett James has died in a plane crash in North Carolina - along with his wife and stepdaughter.

He was 57 years old.

James was a formative figure on the country music scene in Nashville and wrote songs for stars such as Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi and Carrie Underwood. Show more

US country musician and Grammy winner Brett James has died in a plane crash in the US state of North Carolina. James' wife and stepdaughter, who were traveling with him in the small plane on Thursday afternoon, also died, according to several US media outlets.

The 57-year-old was a fixture on the music scene in the country music epicenter of Nashville, Tennessee. He wrote songs for stars such as Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi. His biggest hits include "Jesus, Take the Wheel", sung by Carrie Underwood, for which he won a Grammy Award in 2007.

"Some things are just unbelievable. The loss of Brett James to his family and our music community is too great to put into words," Underwood wrote in an Instagram post on Friday (local time). James was a "good guy", for her the epitome of "cool". He leaves a gap that will probably never be filled, the singer said.

The Country Music Association (CMA) paid tribute to its board member James: "His talent, generosity and kindness touched countless lives. Our thoughts are with his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him." The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame also mourned the untimely loss of its member on its Facebook page.

