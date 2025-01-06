The Gingerichs have converted a cave into a luxurious Airbnb. The earth house is in high demand, but it's not the couple's first unusual place to sleep that has been very popular online.

One of them is a cave that they have converted into a luxurious place to stay.

The biggest challenge was keeping the humidity out of the rooms. But the couple succeeded - and the cave house is booked out well in advance. Show more

A unique Airbnb is located in the deep forest of the US state of Ohio. There, Bryant and Amy Gingerich have created a retreat of a different kind: The couple offer a cave as a place to stay via Airbnb.

What may sound a little uncomfortable and not very luxurious at first is a dreamlike place to stay when you see the pictures, and you may not want to leave. Chandeliers on the ceilings, a free-standing bathtub, light-flooded rooms - and all this in the middle of nature - invite you to leave everyday life behind.

Bryant is a qualified engineer, Amy a housewife. When he felt burnt out from his job some time ago, the couple decided to put all their eggs in one basket. They bought a 34-hectare piece of land that they discovered while hiking. Surrounded by rock formations, waterfalls and towering trees, an old cabin stood there, lonely and abandoned.

The first project was to spruce up the cabin. "Bryant renovated the tiny 1920s house, Amy made it charming," writes Isaac French, a US accountant and contractor, in an X article in which he reports on the pair's success story.

My friends bought 34 acres of Ohio wilderness.



While hiking one day, they stumbled upon a dark, dripping cavern—and decided to pour their life savings into it.



Today, it's one of the world's most profitable airbnbs. The waitlist is years long.



Here's the story...🧵 pic.twitter.com/GdX2TZMEmC — Isaac French (@isaacfrench_) January 4, 2025

With the income they earned from renting out the cottage, the couple, who are parents of three children, could barely cover the mortgage. That wasn't enough - and so the couple set about developing further ideas.

Instagram-worthy A-shaped hut

A second project followed: the idea for an A-shaped house was born. Together they planned the pointed building, which was to become a sensation. It can be booked on Airbnb for 577 francs per night.

The picturesque loft stands on stilts and can accommodate up to ten people. Thanks to the large windows, plenty of light floods in and the cozy design is particularly Instagram-worthy.

Because the design was so popular, many guests wanted to recreate it and the question of the plans kept coming up, the Gingerichs are now offering the designs on their website for around 2,000 US dollars.

Cabin, log cabin and cave

Under the name "Dunlap Hollow", the couple rent out their biggest highlight in addition to the cabin and log cabin: the cave is already almost fully booked for a year, costs around 700 francs per night and is probably one of the most profitable Airbnbs.

But before they could even open the accommodation, they had to overcome a major challenge. Water was dripping into the cave. To banish the humidity from the house, a high-performance humidifier was installed, which operates around the clock and removes 20 liters of water from the air per day, as French writes.

According to the couple, "The Cave" is an "innovative and environmentally friendly" accommodation. With their natural retreat, the Gingerichs have hit the bull's eye and created a masterpiece.

