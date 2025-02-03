Grammy Awards 2025 - Red Carpet She wore one of the skimpiest dresses of the evening: Taylor Swift caused a sensation on the red carpet in a dress covered in glittering stones with an asymmetrical waterfall neckline and invented the thigh chain en passant. Image: KEYSTONE Hers is adorned with a T-pendant and leads to speculation as to whether it stands for Taylor or Travis? Image: KEYSTONE Sabrina Carpenter, who wore a blue mermaid dress with feather peplum and hem, needed a little help to get started. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA After all, she was an eye-catcher with plucked feathers. Image: KEYSTONE Is Charli XCX's fashionable "brat green" era now sealed? Uncertain. One thing is certain, Charli XCX has hit the bull's eye with her gray flouncy Jean-Paul Gaultier gown with corsage element. Because in 2025, fashion will be all about muted tones. Image: KEYSTONE A dress that screams Roberto Cavalli: Cardi B becomes a wildcat in the Italian fashion house's gold sequined gown, thanks to her claws and Cateye's made-up eyes. Image: KEYSTONE Cynthia Erivo should also not be approached too closely to avoid getting one of her claws caught in her luxury fumble. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA Chappell Roans transforms herself into a stylized Marie Antoinette with long metallic nails and elaborate make-up. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire St. Vincent opts for Armani: while she shows skin on top, she even wears two layers underneath. This adds a special dynamic to the look. Image: KEYSTONE Gracie Abrams wore a clean wedding-inspired dress by Chanel and is definitely one of the best dressed of the evening. Image: KEYSTONE Julia Fox was more provocative, opting for an ultra-short "sheer dress". What's with the yellow dishwashing gloves? The color is a recurring element in Fox's visual language, be it on Instagram or on the single cover of "Down the Drain". Image: KEYSTONE Several times, Sierra Farrel had to take to the stage in her beaded dress, which featured huge shimmering sleeves and a peplum element on the hip. Accessories included a headdress, opulent earrings, a voluminous choker and a sceptre in which her acceptance speech was hidden. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA Lady Gaga created a gothic vibe on the red carpet, arriving at the ceremony in a dramatic dress with a voluminous skirt and leather top with club sleeves. Image: KEYSTONE Was it the metallic lingerie or Willow Smith's stone-studded teeth that really caught the eye? Image: KEYSTONE Billie Eilish provides a sailor-inspired moment and shows that a sun hat also works on the red carpet. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA As a man, Avery Wilson always dares to be a fashion talking point. This time, there's no getting around his three-dimensional floral splendor. Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was plenty of extravagance at the Grammys 2025.

A closer look at the looks is particularly worthwhile, because the staged details of the outfits catch the eye. Show more

The Grammys not only offer something for the ears, but also for the eyes - with outfits that are anything but cold.

The most important event in the music industry is also worth a look from a fashion perspective. After all, musicians are generally the braver of the celebrities when it comes to choosing their outfits. No wonder - they are used to standing out and showing pure extravagance on stage. The red carpet of the 67th awards is no exception. A closer look is particularly worthwhile, as the staged details of the outfits catch the eye.

While some prefer to be, shall we say, minimalist - Bianca Censori confidently appeared almost naked on the red carpet - others opt for maximum visibility and use their appearance as an ode to their album. Take Chappell Roan, for example, who not coincidentally transformed herself into a stylized Marie Antoinette with long metallic nails and elaborate make-up. For her album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess", she poses as a kind of beauty queen with a pale complexion and expressive make-up.

And the yellow latex gloves that stood out in Julia Fox's otherwise monochrome sheer dress were anything but a coincidence. After all, yellow is a recurring element in Fox's visual language - the color can be found both in her outfits and on the provocative cover of her single "Down the Drain".

It was also worth going into detail with Willow Smith's look: Will Smith's daughter stepped onto the red carpet in a blazer and bikini combo, showing off her epic dental makeover. As soon as she smiled for the cameras, her sparkling dental design became visible - including a green tooth.

The special details also included Taylor Swift's thigh chain with a T initial. A tribute to herself - or to her boyfriend Travis?

And then there were the huge nails, which turned out to be a real eye-catcher. Fortunately not literally - even if Cynthia Erivo's metallic ones definitely have killer potential.