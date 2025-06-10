Justin Baldoni's (center) defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively (left) and Ryan Reynolds (right) has been dismissed. (archive pictures) Uncredited/AP/dpa

Justin Baldoni's 400 million dollar lawsuit against Blake Lively has been dismissed by a New York court. Lively's allegations against Baldoni are considered legally protected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A court in New York dismissed Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and the "New York Times".

The judge ruled that Lively's allegations of sexual harassment in a lawsuit were not defamation and were therefore legally protected.

Blake Lively was relieved by the decision. A trial of her own lawsuit against Baldoni is scheduled to take place in March 2026. Show more

A New York court has dismissed Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Baldoni had demanded 400 million US dollars after Lively accused him of sexual harassment in a lawsuit. The judge ruled that allegations in a lawsuit were not defamatory and were legally protected.

Baldoni's lawsuit also included allegations of blackmail, which were also dismissed. However, the judge left open whether Baldoni can file a revised lawsuit for "wrongful interference with contract".

Blake Lively is said to have wept with relief when she learned of the end of the legal battle, according to People magazine. Lively's lawyers described the decision as a victory and said they will now look into recovering legal fees and damages.

Allegation of harassment on the film set

In December 2024, Lively herself had filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of the film "It Ends With Us". Lively was the lead actress in the movie. Baldoni was involved as producer, director and lead actor. Lively claims that a smear campaign was launched against her after her complaint. Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds is said to have called Baldoni a "sexual predator".

Baldoni had also sued the New York Times, which had reported on the case. The judge also dismissed this claim. Media are allowed to report on legal proceedings without being held liable for reputational damage.

A trial in Lively's own lawsuit against Baldoni is scheduled for March 2026. It remains to be seen whether Baldoni will take further legal action.

