A New York court has dismissed Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Baldoni had demanded 400 million US dollars after Lively accused him of sexual harassment in a lawsuit. The judge ruled that allegations in a lawsuit were not defamatory and were legally protected.
Baldoni's lawsuit also included allegations of blackmail, which were also dismissed. However, the judge left open whether Baldoni can file a revised lawsuit for "wrongful interference with contract".
Blake Lively is said to have wept with relief when she learned of the end of the legal battle, according to People magazine. Lively's lawyers described the decision as a victory and said they will now look into recovering legal fees and damages.
Allegation of harassment on the film set
In December 2024, Lively herself had filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of the film "It Ends With Us". Lively was the lead actress in the movie. Baldoni was involved as producer, director and lead actor. Lively claims that a smear campaign was launched against her after her complaint. Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds is said to have called Baldoni a "sexual predator".
Baldoni had also sued the New York Times, which had reported on the case. The judge also dismissed this claim. Media are allowed to report on legal proceedings without being held liable for reputational damage.
A trial in Lively's own lawsuit against Baldoni is scheduled for March 2026. It remains to be seen whether Baldoni will take further legal action.