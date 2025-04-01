Hackman death: Some documents will probably remain under lock and key - Gallery Actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their dogs were found dead. (archive picture) Image: dpa The couple and a dog died in this house in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (archive picture) Image: dpa Hackman death: Some documents will probably remain under lock and key - Gallery Actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their dogs were found dead. (archive picture) Image: dpa The couple and a dog died in this house in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The deaths of US actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa caused shock and grief worldwide. Now a judge has ordered that some documents remain under seal.

Following the death of US actor Gene Hackman and his wife, the executor of his estate has intervened.

The competent court has now complied with their request.

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe estate in February.

Arakawa presumably died of a disease caused by hantaviruses, Hackman probably from a cardiovascular disease. Show more

Following the deaths of acting legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, some documents relating to the investigation into the case will probably remain under lock and key, at least for the time being.

This was ordered by a judge in Santa Fe following a request from the executor of the couple's estate. These include photos and videos showing the couple's bodies.

However, some other investigation documents, such as autopsy reports, should be accessible to the public, the judge ruled.

The couple were found dead in February

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home in February - he was 95, she was 64. Arakawa is believed to have died from a disease caused by hantaviruses, while Hackman is believed to have died from cardiovascular disease.

One dog was also discovered dead; according to an autopsy, it had probably died of thirst. Two other dogs were found alive.

Gene Hackman was considered one of the most important actors of his generation. The two-time Oscar winner became famous for films such as "French Connection" (1971), "The Conversation" (1974) and "Merciless" (1992). He retired from Hollywood in the early 2000s and lived with Arakawa in Santa Fe.