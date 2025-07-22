William and Harry's cousin is dead. Martin Meissner/AP/dpa

The British royal family is in mourning: Rosie Roche, the 20-year-old cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, has been found dead in her family home in Norton - her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rosie Roche (†20) was found lifeless in the family home by her mother and sister.

According to the police, a firearm was found next to her body, but there are no indications of foul play.

A private funeral in the immediate family circle is planned, the exact background remains unclear. Show more

A tragic blow for the British royals: Rosie Roche, the 20-year-old cousin of Prince Harry (40) and Prince William (43), is dead. She was found by her mother and sister in the family home in Norton on July 14, just as she was packing for a trip with friends.

According to British media reports, including the "Sun", a firearm was found next to her. The police have classified the death as "not suspicious" and there are no indications of third party involvement. It is not yet known whether the young woman left a suicide note.

Funeral in a small circle

In an obituary in theYorkshire Post, Rosie is described as the beloved daughter of Hugh and Pippa, loving sister of Archie and Agatha and granddaughter of Derek and Rae Long. The 20-year-old studied English Literature at Durham University and was considered fun-loving and ambitious.

According to the obituary, the family is planning a private funeral in a small circle. A public funeral service is to take place at a later date. This is the second suicide in a short space of time for the royal family: Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, also died of a gunshot wound in February.