In the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck, the insolvency administrator of his companies has the floor - and gives an insight into an abyss.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alfons Schuhbeck's companies owe creditors around 27 million euros (around 25 million Swiss francs).

According to the insolvency administrator, it will probably only be possible to repay a fraction of the sum claimed.

Most of the companies were already insolvent in 2015.

Star chef Schuhbeck is on trial for, among other things, delaying insolvency and fraud with coronavirus aid. Show more

According to insolvency administrator Max Liebig, Alfons Schuhbeck's companies have left behind a huge mountain of debt. As things stand, creditors are demanding around 27 million euros (around 25 million Swiss francs), Liebig told the Munich I Regional Court. However, the sum could still change in the course of the proceedings.

He assumes that only a fraction of the sum demanded can be repaid. Liebig spoke of a figure in the low double-digit range. He could not currently say how many creditors were involved, as more could still be added.

When the insolvency proceedings were opened due to "insolvency and over-indebtedness" in 2021, he did not find any significant accounts for the companies. What had been found was "almost worthless", "because the entries were often incorrect", said Liebig.

For years, for example, there had been no annual financial statements at all. Most of the companies had been insolvent since 2015. And the companies were intertwined with each other; there was "no clear separation of the individual companies". Money was repeatedly transferred from companies whose accounts had not been seized to other companies in order to plug the most pressing financial holes.

"There was only value through the Alfons Schuhbeck brand"

The insolvency proceedings are expected to be completed by the end of the year, said Liebig. According to him, three companies - Schuhbeck's spices, Südtiroler Stuben and the catering service - have been sold, but not the rest. And there were no insolvency assets worth mentioning for them either. "The companies no longer had any real value in the insolvency proceedings," said Liebig. "The only real value was the Alfons Schuhbeck brand."

After all, this brand was at the heart of all the companies: "The interesting and exciting thing was of course the name and the aura that was built around it."

Star chef Schuhbeck is on trial for, among other things, delaying insolvency and fraud with coronavirus aid. He has essentially admitted to the charges, saying that he was in over his head.

Confession is part of a deal

The confession that Schuhbeck made at the beginning of the trial is part of a so-called deal between all parties involved in the proceedings. Schuhbeck now expects a total sentence of between a minimum of four and a maximum of four years and eight months - if nothing is found during the trial to contradict this.

However, this already includes the three years and two months to which the Munich I Regional Court had already sentenced Schuhbeck in 2022 for tax evasion. The law provides for such a retroactive formation of a total sentence if the offenses are so close in time that they could have been charged in the first trial.

Proceedings for individual offenses discontinued

At the request of the public prosecutor's office, the court also decided to streamline the trial and to discontinue the proceedings on individual offenses that should have been examined in more detail during the trial - "also because we give him high credit for facing up to these proceedings despite his state of health", as the public prosecutor had said in her motion.

According to his lawyers, Schuhbeck is terminally ill with cancer and is being treated outside of prison. The execution of his current prison sentence has been suspended until mid-September for health reasons.

Verdict could be handed down on July 14

The trial continues on July 14. It could then come to an end with the pleas from the prosecution and defense and the verdict against the former star chef.