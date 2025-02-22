In the horror comedy "The Monkey" by Oz Perkins, a toy monkey is up to mischief and causes people to die in curious ways. Creative and funny, but without emotional depth.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Monkey" tells the story of two twin brothers whose lives are terrorized by a toy monkey whose drumming kills people around them.

The film was directed by Oz Perkins, who recently shot the horror film "Longlegs", and Theo James, known from the series "The Gentlemen" and "The White Lotus", plays the dual role of the twin brothers.

The creatively staged horror comedy is based on a short story by legendary author Stephen King. Show more

Creepy killer dolls are already familiar from a number of horror films: Chucky or Annabelle are among the best known of these.

In the new horror comedy "The Monkey" by director Oz Perkins, it is a toy monkey that spreads fear and terror.

This special version of the doll already looks terrifying - with its huge glassy eyes, ugly big teeth and a drum in its hands.

And with its drumming, the little monkey puppet aims to kill people in the most curious way. Twin brothers Hal and Bill are shocked to discover this after finding the toy in their deceased father's prop collection.

The murderous drum game is activated by turning a key on the monkey's back. However, the trigger itself is always spared. To prevent the little monkey from causing further mischief, the twins try to get rid of the toy and bury it in an old dried-up well.

25 years later, the two dissimilar brothers no longer have any contact. When Hal receives a phone call from Bill one day, he immediately realizes that it doesn't mean anything good.

Short story by Stephen King

"The Monkey" is based on a short story by the legendary author Stephen King, who is responsible for renowned classics such as "It" and "The Shining". The story was previously brought to the big screen with "The Devil's Gift" from 1984.

In the remake, Theo James takes on the dual role of the adult twin brothers and delivers a really strong, funny and varied performance. The talented actor became famous with his appearances in the series "The Gentlemen" and "The White Lotus".

Lots of ingenuity, but little explanation

"The Monkey" is extremely creative in finding the most curious ways to let the victims of the little terror monkey die. People are decapitated, burnt or crushed and the blood splatters across the screen.

The way in which the movie manages to surprise its audience is also remarkable. As soon as there is one scary moment, it is immediately followed by another completely unexpected one.

With its ingenuity and witty depiction of brutality, "The Monkey" also provides plenty of laughs. Fans of creatively staged horror comedies without too much emotional depth will get their money's worth with "The Monkey"!

"The Monkey" is currently showing in cinemas. You can find more information here.

