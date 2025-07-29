A fatal incident occurs on the "Icon of the Seas". Royal Carribean International

A crew member of the "Icon of the Seas" attacks his colleague with a knife and then jumps into the sea. All help comes too late for the man - but there is hope for the woman.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Incident on board the "Icon of the Seas", the largest cruise ship in the world.

A 35-year-old South African man stabs his colleague.

He then jumps from the stern into the sea - he dies shortly afterwards. Show more

What was supposed to be a relaxing Caribbean cruise for over 7,000 passengers turns into a nightmare for two crew members. In a staff area of the "Icon of the Seas", a 35-year-old South African man gets into a heated argument with a 28-year-old countrywoman. Suddenly he pulls out a knife and stabs the woman several times.

According to the police, the attack took place on Thursday, July 24, in a crew area of the ship. The woman is seriously injured but survives the attack. Her condition is now considered stable.

Fleeing to his death

After the attack, the suspected assailant flees to the stern of the cruise ship - and jumps into the sea. The crew reacted immediately, alerted rescue units and began searching with boats. After around 30 minutes, they manage to rescue the man from the water. He is unconscious and is pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the shipping company Royal Caribbean, it was an "isolated incident" between two crew members. The exact cause of the dispute is not yet known.

The police in the Bahamas have begun an investigation. An autopsy is to clarify whether the man died as a result of the jump or beforehand. Investigators are currently assuming suicide.

The "Icon of the Seas" is currently the largest cruise ship in the world - a floating theme park with several pools, water parks and space for more than 7600 guests.