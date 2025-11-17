Filming of the new "Tschugger" movie starts in 2026. SRF

Good news for Tschugger fans: the cult Swiss crime series about police officer Bax is returning as a movie. Filming will start in 2026. And a leading actor is still being sought - casting is underway.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss cult series "Tschugger" will be continued as a feature film in 2026, and a young talent is currently being sought for a central role.

Director David Constantin and co-writer Mats Frey want to try out a new format with the film and break away from the series format.

The close collaboration of the well-established team and new creative ideas should allow the "Tschugger" universe to live on in the cinema. Show more

Director and screenwriter David Constantin reveals in a new interview with SRF that he is working on a movie script together with co-author Mats Frey. Frey has already co-written the successful crime parody series.

New ideas have shown the duo that the "Tschugger" universe is "not finished yet", says Constantin. The cult cops will therefore remain with the audience - simply in a new format - as a movie.

What is known about the new movie

Why no series material this time? The makers wanted to break away from the classic episode structure with cliffhangers. "We wanted to try out a new format, simply something new," says director David Constantin.

In addition to streaming, the fourth season was also shown in a special edited version in cinemas. Now a "real" movie is to follow.

The 41-year-old is also looking forward to working with the "Tschugger" team again. "The great attraction for me is that we are now all very good friends. This project has really welded us together over the years - and I'm delighted that it's continuing."

"Tschugger" is still looking for young talent

With the announcement, the production is also going straight into talent scouting: a young boy is being sought for a central role.

According to Constantin, it should be "a cool boy from Valais" - between eight and twelve years old and speak Valais German.

