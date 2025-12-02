Costa Rica is still one of the most popular emigration destinations. But now the government is sounding the alarm. picture alliance / dpa

The warning is clear: the US embassy in San José is sounding the alarm about increasing violence against vacationers and long-term residents in Costa Rica. Burglaries and robberies are endangering expats and tourists in paradise.

Costa Rica remains a place of longing for expats and those seeking peace and quiet - green jungle landscapes, a pleasant climate and a comparatively low cost of living make the Central American country the "Switzerland of Central America". So it's no wonder that it once again lands on the podium in the "Global Retirement Index 2025": 3rd place worldwide for retirement.

But the tropical dream is cracking. The US embassy in San José is sounding the alarm and urgently warning travelers and expats of an increase in violent crime - especially against foreign tourists and long-term guests, as first reported by Blick.

A paradise that is becoming a target

According to the US authorities, there has been an increase in burglaries and armed robberies at vacation homes in recent weeks. Criminal gangs are acting professionally - they break into accommodation, threaten tourists and force them to withdraw large sums of money from ATMs or send them by bank transfer.

Many Swiss pensioners who enjoy their retirement under palm trees in Costa Rica are also affected. With their preference for independent living and a certain level of affluence, they fall right into the perpetrators' prey pattern.

Safety advice - and a warning about social media use

The US embassy strongly advises caution: expensive jewelry, watches or electronic devices should not be worn openly. Rental cars also pose dangers - perpetrators use signal blockers to prevent them from locking. And if you are actually robbed, do not resist! Your own life comes first.

Digital caution is also required: The authorities warn against boasting too openly about your new tropical life on social networks. Photos of the house, references to assets or location details could serve as an invitation to criminals.