Cristian Mungiu has been awarded the Palme d'Or. (archive picture) Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP/dpa

Palme d'Or for Romanian director Cristian Mungiu at the Cannes Film Festival. His film "Fjord" won over the jury chaired by South Korean director Park Chan-wook.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Romanian director Cristian Mungiu has won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

His film "Fjord" beat off competition from 21 other films.

The Jury Prize went to German director Valeska Grisebach for her film "The Dreamed Adventure" Show more

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu has won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival with his film "Fjord". This was announced by the jury. The film beat off competition from 21 other films.

The Jury Prize went to German director Valeska Grisebach for her film "The Dreamed Adventure". The decision was made by a jury chaired by South Korean director Park Chan-wook.

What "Fjord" is about

This is Mungui's second Palme d'Or. In 2007, his film "4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days" received the award. With "Fjord", the director succeeds in creating a morally complex drama about family, upbringing and cultural conflicts.

Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve play a strictly religious Romanian-Norwegian couple who move to a remote Norwegian village with their five children. When their daughter is found to have injuries, the parents come under suspicion of having physically abused their child. "Fjord" deliberately tells the story of the conflict between the couple and the Norwegian authorities without any easy answers.

Grand Jury Prize for the Russian Andrei Zvyagintsev

The Grand Jury Prize, the festival's second most important award, went to Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev for his socio-critical thriller "Minotaur". The film tells the story of a Russian businessman who is faced with major challenges in his company and uncovers an affair involving his wife. Swjaginzew interweaves the story with the omnipresence of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

The prize for best director was shared by three directors: the Spaniards Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi for the drama "The Black Ball" ("La bola negra") and the Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski for "Fatherland". The film with Sandra Hüller tells the story of Thomas Mann and Erika Mann's road trip together through destroyed post-war Germany in 1949.

Who else was honored

Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne were honored as best actors for their roles in the film "Coward" by Belgian director Lukas Dhont. In the film, they play two soldiers in the First World War who fall in love with each other.

Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto were honored as best actresses for the drama "All of a Sudden" ("Soudain"). In the film, Japanese director Ryūsuke Hamaguchi creates a quiet but haunting drama about two women whose encounter shifts their lives in unexpected ways.

The prize for best screenplay went to Frenchman Emmanuel Marre for "A Man of His Time" ("Notre Salut"). In the film, the director deals with part of his family history during the Second World War in France.

Barbra Streisand honored

French actress Isabelle Huppert paid tribute to US actress Barbra Streisand, who was awarded an Honorary Golden Palm but was unable to accept the award in person due to a knee injury. Streisand thanked her via video message and said that films have "this magical ability" to unite people.