Thousands of Instagrammers wanted this tranquil farm as a backdrop. But that's all over now. imago images/Cavan Images

Golden leaves and an old, picturesque farm: thousands have made the pilgrimage to Vermont every year to recreate a photo subject. Now the residents have had enough.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sleepy Hollow Farm is overrun by visitors every fall.

Many want to capture the perfect fall shot for Instagram and TikTok.

Now the authorities are closing the access roads. Show more

In the middle of Vermont's picturesque autumn landscape, where the yellow and red leaves of the maple trees glow in the sun and bathe the rolling hills in a sea of color, lies Sleepy Hollow Farm. This farm with its weathered barn and traditional farmhouse, framed by a small pond and lush meadows, looks like a postcard motif.

Every year, this idyllic sight attracts thousands of visitors who want to enjoy the beauty of nature and capture the perfect fall shot for Instagram and TikTok.

But the popularity of the place also has its downsides: As reported by the "BBC" and others, the increasing number of visitors and the associated traffic chaos have prompted the towns of Pomfret and Woodstock to close access roads in the fall. The authorities are responding to overcrowded roads and safety problems caused by the large numbers of tourists blocking the narrow roads and often trespassing on private property.

Numerous places struggle with mass tourism

The measure affects Cloudland Road and Barber Hill Road, which will remain closed to non-residents during this time. Attempts were already made last year to regulate the traffic, but even one-way street regulations could not solve the problem.

Despite the closure, the authorities hope that visitors will show understanding and adhere to the new regulations in order to preserve the picturesque tranquillity of this special place.

However, Pomfret is not the only place struggling with the challenges of mass tourism. Cities such as Venice, Barcelona and Bali are also looking for solutions to master the balancing act between tourism and quality of life.

In the future, Pomfret plans to evaluate the impact of these measures and adapt them if necessary.