On the sidelines of an appointment, Norway's heir to the throne Haakon talks about his wife's serious illness: Crown Princess Mette-Marit is in a much worse state. (archive picture) Picture: Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/dpa

Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon is sounding the alarm: his wife Mette-Marit is getting significantly worse due to her incurable lung disease. Everyday life poses great challenges for the princess.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis eight years ago.

The 52-year-old recently caused concern when she appeared in public several times with an oxygen machine.

Now her husband Crown Prince Haakon spoke openly about his wife's state of health during an event: "She is currently in a much worse state." Show more

The Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit was diagnosed with incurable pulmonary fibrosis in 2018.

This disease causes excess connective tissue to form in the lungs - between the alveoli and around the blood vessels. These changes impair gas exchange and circulation in the lungs.

Since her diagnosis, the 52-year-old has repeatedly had to cancel appointments. Most recently, she caused concern when she appeared in public several times with an oxygen machine.

Haakon: "The crown princess is seriously ill"

Now husband Crown Prince Haakon spoke openly about his wife's state of health on the fringes of an awards ceremony in Oslo:

"The Crown Princess is seriously ill, and she is currently much worse. I am very worried." The heir to the Norwegian throne went on to say that his wife now regularly uses oxygen in her everyday life.

Most recently, Mette-Marit appeared at public appointments with a nasal cannula - a tube connected to an oxygen device.

Mette-Marit needs a new lung

In December 2025, the royal couple spoke together about Mette-Marit's illness on the program "Året med kongefamilien " (The Year with the Royal Family).

"We can see that she is increasingly struggling to breathe. She has less strength and energy, gets sick more often - and that can happen quite suddenly," said Haakon at the time.

Former joint activities such as mountain hiking or skiing had unfortunately not been possible for some time.

Shortly afterwards, the Norwegian royal family announced that Mette-Marit was getting worse and would soon need new lungs.

"We have known since the beginning of this illness that it would go in this direction. But I think it has come a little faster than I had at least imagined and hoped," Crown Princess Mette-Marit was quoted as saying at the time.

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