Crown Princess Mette-Marit has appeared in public several times with an oxygen machine, here with her husband Haakon. Lise Åserud/NTB Pool/dpa/Keystone (Archivbild)

Norway's heir to the throne speaks openly about his wife's serious illness on the sidelines of an appointment: Crown Princess Mette-Marit is clearly getting worse.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Norway's Crown Prince Haakon has expressed concern about the health of his wife Mette-Marit.

The Crown Princess suffers from an incurable lung disease. She has recently appeared in public several times with an oxygen machine.

"The Crown Princess is seriously ill and she has been feeling much worse recently. I am worried about her health," said Haakon. Show more

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (52) is concerned about the health of his wife Mette-Marit (52). "The Crown Princess is seriously ill, and she has been feeling much worse recently. I'm worried about her health," said the heir to the Norwegian throne on the sidelines of an awards ceremony in Oslo. "She uses oxygen in her everyday life, and that helps a little."

Mette-Marit has also appeared in public several times recently with an oxygen device. The Crown Princess suffers from an incurable lung disease. "We just have to try to deal with it as best we can," said Haakon.

The court had already announced in December that Mette-Marit was getting worse, which is why she needed a new lung in the long term.

The royal couple is also in poor health

The Norwegian royal couple are also not in the best of health. Queen Sonja (88) is on sick leave this week due to atrial fibrillation. Her husband Harald (89) is also struggling with recurring health problems.

"I find it impressive how the King and Queen continue to carry out their official duties," said Haakon. "And I think they do much more than can be expected."