Mette-Marit shows herself with oxygen device - Gallery Crown Princess Mette-Marit (center) appeared in public again. Image: dpa The holiday has a long tradition in Norway. Image: dpa Mette-Marit shows herself with oxygen device - Gallery Crown Princess Mette-Marit (center) appeared in public again. Image: dpa The holiday has a long tradition in Norway. Image: dpa

Despite a serious lung disease, Crown Princess Mette-Marit is all smiles on the national holiday. The parade is very important in Norway.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Crown Princess Mette-Marit appeared in public with an oxygen machine on Norway's National Day.

The 52-year-old suffers from an incurable lung disease whose condition has recently deteriorated.

Despite her health problems, she took part in the celebrations with her family, but withdrew earlier. Show more

The Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit appeared smiling with an oxygen machine next to her family on the national holiday. The 52-year-old, who suffers from an incurable lung disease, watched the celebrations in front of her residence and on the palace balcony in the morning.

As the NTB news agency reported, Mette-Marit sat down on a chair provided and retired earlier than her husband Haakon (52).

The Norwegians celebrate the signing of their first constitution in 1814 on May 17 and traditionally celebrate Constitution Day with parades by schoolchildren and bands.

The Crown Princess had previously appeared at an official appointment with an oxygen machine. According to a palace statement, her condition had deteriorated in recent months.

Video from the department