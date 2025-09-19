Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit will have to take more frequent short breaks for health reasons. Picture: Jens Kalaene/dpa

The Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit's lung disease has been giving her a hard time recently. After several canceled appointments, she is now taking some time off - for lung rehabilitation.

Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, will not have any official appointments in October.

As the Norwegian royal family announced in a press release, the 52-year-old's royal duties will be suspended with a few exceptions.

The reason for this is the crown princess's precarious state of health. Mette Marit has been suffering from chronic pulmonary fibrosis for years.

Mette-Marit takes a break

"Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit will begin a one-month lung rehabilitation program in Norway at the beginning of October," the letter reads.

It continues: "The Crown Princess will therefore not perform any official duties in October. However, some exceptions are planned, such as the dinner for the representatives of the Storting at the Royal Palace on October 23."

The Crown Princess is "expected to resume her official duties in November".

Shortness of breath, coughing and exhaustion

Chronic pulmonary fibrosis, also known as "scarred lung", is an incurable disease that restricts oxygen uptake in the lungs.

Typical symptoms are shortness of breath, coughing and exhaustion. Mette-Marit made the diagnosis public in 2018.

The wife of Crown Prince Haakon recently had to cancel several appointments, including her appearance at the Leipzig Book Fair and a planned trip to the USA.

