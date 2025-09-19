Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, will not have any official appointments in October.
As the Norwegian royal family announced in a press release, the 52-year-old's royal duties will be suspended with a few exceptions.
The reason for this is the crown princess's precarious state of health. Mette Marit has been suffering from chronic pulmonary fibrosis for years.
Mette-Marit takes a break
"Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit will begin a one-month lung rehabilitation program in Norway at the beginning of October," the letter reads.
It continues: "The Crown Princess will therefore not perform any official duties in October. However, some exceptions are planned, such as the dinner for the representatives of the Storting at the Royal Palace on October 23."
The Crown Princess is "expected to resume her official duties in November".