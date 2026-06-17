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“Surgery was successful” Crown Princess Mette-Marit has a new lung

Lea Oetiker

17.6.2026

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has a new lung.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit has a new lung.
Albert Nieboer/Royal Press Europe/dpa

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit underwent a lung transplant at Rikshospitalet in Oslo. According to her doctors, the procedure has been successful so far.

17.06.2026, 09:34

17.06.2026, 09:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has received a lung transplant at Rikshospitalet in Oslo.
  • According to the doctors, the procedure has been successful so far.
  • The surgery became necessary because her rare form of pulmonary fibrosis had significantly worsened in recent months.
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Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has successfully undergone a lung transplant. The procedure took place at Rikshospitalet in Oslo, as the Norwegian Royal Court announced on Wednesday morning.

“The lung transplant has been successful so far,” said Arnt Fiane, head of the thoracic surgery department at Rikshospitalet. He also thanked the entire medical team involved in planning and carrying out the procedure.

No further details regarding the Crown Princess’s condition were provided at this time.

Condition Had Deteriorated

A little over seven years ago, Mette-Marit was diagnosed with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis. She herself went public with the diagnosis in October 2018.

This is a chronic lung disease that can lead to shortness of breath, among other symptoms. As a result, the Crown Princess has had to repeatedly cancel official engagements.

In recent months, her condition has deteriorated significantly, making the procedure unavoidable.

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