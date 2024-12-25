The investigations into her eldest son Marius Borg Høiby are weighing heavily on Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Picture: Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB SCANPIX/EPA/dpa

The eldest son of the Norwegian crown princess has dominated the headlines around the royal family in recent months: arrest, accusations, treatment. What his mother says.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police investigation into her 27-year-old son Marius Borg Høiby is weighing heavily on Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

"It was tough. You can't call it anything else," said the 51-year-old in a TV interview.

She continued: "It was really, really hard for us." Show more

The investigations into her eldest son Marius Borg Høiby have put a strain on Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the royal family.

"It was hard. You can't call it anything else," said the 51-year-old in an interview with Norwegian TV station NRK. "It was really, really hard for us."

The 27-year-old Høiby is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship and therefore the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon. New allegations have been made against him since this summer.

Alleged assault and damage to property

Following initial reports of alleged assault and damage to property, he admitted in August that he had become violent towards his former girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment.

Most recently, new allegations of several alleged sexual offenses came to light, which Høiby denies. He was remanded in custody for a week in between.

After his release, he went straight into treatment, according to his lawyer. All of the accusations against him have so far been allegations - he has still not been charged with any of them.

"If I had to describe this year in one word, it would probably be challenging," said Mette-Marit. "It was a challenging year for us and a challenging fall. There's no denying that."

Marius has been receiving professional help for a long time

Mette-Marit and Haakon did not want to go into details in the TV interview. Høiby, who has no princely title and is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family, has a right to privacy.

"But what we can say is that he has been receiving help for a long time, professional help from the health system," said Mette-Marit. "I don't think that without this help we could cope with such a situation together as a family and at the same time fulfill our obligations to the Norwegian people."

Haakon's father King Harald V told TV station NRK that drugs, violence and mental health were causing major problems in Norway and around the world.

And of course it is hard that someone we love has experienced something like this," said the 87-year-old monarch. "But now we have to let the legal system do its job, as it should. We cannot interfere in the case."

King Harald V's life was in danger

With the King's serious illness during a private vacation in Malaysia in February, the Norwegian royal family had to overcome another difficult situation this year.

Queen Sonja was very worried about her husband. "I wondered for a moment if I would have to go home alone," she said, "and that was not a pleasant thought."

Harald's personal physician Bjørn Bendz suggested that the monarch's life was in danger. "When people approaching 90 have to go to hospital to receive intravenous antibiotics, it's a very serious matter," Bendz said.

The oldest monarch in Europe, who has been on the Norwegian throne since 1991, had fallen ill with a serious infection. After flying back home, he was fitted with a permanent pacemaker.

More videos from the department