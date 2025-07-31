Experts speak of torture breeding when bred characteristics cause health problems. Christophe Gateau/dpa

They are cute, expensive - and often ill: more and more Swiss people are buying dogs and cats with extremely bred characteristics. For the animals, this often means a life full of pain.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you More and more Swiss people are buying so-called "fashionable breeds" such as fold-eared cats or French bulldogs.

Many of the animals suffer from the consequences of torturous breeding, such as breathing difficulties, joint problems or constant inflammation.

Organizations such as PETA accuse breeding associations of deliberately promoting breed standards that are harmful to health.

Experts are calling for more advice and responsibility when buying animals. Show more

Whether British shorthair cats, French bulldogs or fold-eared cats: In Switzerland, so-called "fashionable breeds" are in vogue. However, their distinctive features - round faces, short noses, folded ears - often mean torture for the animals.

According to vet Julie Schwechler, who works in a small animal practice in Stäfa on Lake Zurich, the influence of celebrities and social media is directly reflected in the waiting room, as she explains to SRF: "I always notice what is currently being hyped or which breed a celebrity has recently acquired."

Since the singer Taylor Swift, for example, has owned two Scottish fold-eared cats, more people in Switzerland are also acquiring this torturous breed. The cute-looking folded ears are due to a genetic defect in the cartilage, which often leads to skeletal deformities and chronic pain.

French Bulldogs are the most popular

Extreme head shapes with a flat nose and small nostrils - as in Persian cats or French bulldogs - also cause breathing difficulties, watery eyes, skin folds and constant infections.

Anesthesia for surgery is riskier for many trendy breeds, especially flat-nosed dogs and cats.

French Bulldogs, for example, have been the most popular breed in the USA since 2022 - a trend that has been fueled by celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon and Beyoncé. Demand continues to grow rapidly despite known health risks such as breathing difficulties, back problems and eye diseases.

Animal suffering and high costs

What many initially see as a "particularly cute" companion often turns out to be a chronically ill animal. The result: high veterinary costs, operations (e.g. to widen the airways), pain treatment and often prolonged suffering.

Accordingly, breeding in which physical characteristics are so exaggerated that they are associated with chronic pain, suffering or behavioral disorders for the animal is referred to as torture breeding.

This is prohibited in Switzerland under the Animal Welfare Act, but the import of such animals from abroad is difficult to control.

Healthy breeding instead of Instagram hype

This is because many of the animals come from unregulated online sales abroad - with unclear genetics, a lack of health checks and often rearing conditions that violate animal welfare. Although the mandatory import certificate and animal health documents minimize risks, they do not completely prevent imports.

Meanwhile, criticism of breeding practices is growing louder. In July 2025, the animal rights organization PETA filed a lawsuit in the US against the American Kennel Club, the largest dog breeding association in the US. It accuses the association of deliberately promoting torture breeding with its official breed standards.

More and more serious breeders in Switzerland are now trying to return to healthier breed characteristics through so-called "backbreeding" - for example with longer noses or more stable joints.

Unfortunately, according to Schwechler, veterinary advice is rarely given before the purchase, but only once problems have already arisen. Her appeal: "Don't be tempted by celebrities. If you absolutely want a certain breed, you should inform yourself well and choose breeders who value animal health."

