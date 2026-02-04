Cruise captain Tommy Möller reveals how much he earns. Imago / Bildmontage blue News

For many, being a cruise ship captain is a dream job: months on the road, a high level of responsibility - and an above-average salary. A captain from the Aida shipping company has now revealed how much he actually earns and what his day-to-day work is like.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Aida captain earns just under 170,000 francs per year, including bonus.

They usually work two to two and a half months at a time, seven days a week.

The road to the bridge is long - and doesn't necessarily start early in life. Show more

The captain of a cruise ship is responsible for several thousand passengers, a complex technical infrastructure and an international crew. In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Tommy Möller, captain of Aida Cruises, talked about what this job is like - and how it is remunerated.

Although Möller comes from a seafaring family, he initially chose a different path: he worked as a ship mechanic, studied law and worked in the construction industry for several years. It was not until he was 35 that he began studying nautical science - a prerequisite in Germany for later going to sea as a captain.

After that, his career progressed relatively quickly. After initial assignments on container ships, Möller switched to cruises as third officer. Within five years, he was promoted to captain and his first command was on the "Aida Aura".

Annual salary just under 170,000 francs

Möller is also open about his income. After around 15 years with Aida, he says he earns an average of around 11,700 euros per month, which corresponds to around 10,700 francs. Added to this is a performance-related bonus of around 40,000 francs per year.

In total, this results in an annual salary of just under 170,000 francs. Möller emphasizes that the salary has risen significantly with each promotion - but is directly related to the high level of responsibility and workload.

Two months work, two months off

The working rhythm of a cruise ship captain differs significantly from traditional jobs on land. Assignments of two to two and a half months at a time, without days off, are common. During this time, he often works more than ten hours a day.

Möller explains that he is rarely at the wheel. His main tasks are managing the crew, organizing operations on board and making safety-related decisions. A deployment is usually followed by a similarly long leisure phase ashore.

The job brings variety, but also restrictions. Longer absences from family and friends are part of the job. In return, the job offers international experience, a high level of personal responsibility - and an income that is well above average.