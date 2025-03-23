A German defense lawyer says murders on cruise ships are difficult to solve. (symbolic image) imago images/ZUMA Wire

Every year, numerous people disappear on cruises, whether due to accidents, suicides or possible crimes. Solving such cases is often difficult.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Every year, numerous people disappear on cruise ships, often due to accidents, suicides or suspected crimes, with many cases remaining unsolved.

Criminal defense lawyer Alexander Stevens describes cruises as a "paradise for murderers", as it is particularly easy to make bodies disappear without a trace on the high seas.

Relatives are calling for stricter investigations, as unclear responsibilities due to foreign flags often make it difficult to solve cases, as several well-known cases show. Show more

Every year, numerous people disappear on cruise ships around the world. There are many reasons for this: accidents, suicides or even murder. The bodies often remain undiscovered on the high seas.

Munich criminal defense lawyer Alexander Stevens describes cruises as "a paradise for murderers", as the chances of making a body disappear forever are nowhere greater, says Stevens in an interview with "Bild.de".

Stevens goes on to explain that the ships have a large turning circle, which makes the search for missing persons more difficult. The bodies are often destroyed by the ship's propeller or eaten by marine life. An older study shows that on American ships alone, more than 12 deaths a year are considered suspicious.

Relatives of victims have founded an association to strengthen the rights of families and improve investigation standards. Jurisdiction is often unclear as many ships sail under foreign flags.

Several people have already disappeared on ships

A tragic incident occurred at the beginning of March when the fiancée of US rock star Taime Downe died on a cruise from Miami to Haiti. After an argument with her partner, the 56-year-old fell from the balcony of her cabin. Her mother, Carnell Burch, is convinced that it was not suicide.

In the summer of 2005, George Smith fell overboard during his honeymoon after a jealousy scene in the ship's disco. Experts suspect that alcohol and living in close quarters on the ship can lead to acute crises.

Another example is the disappearance of crew member Rebecca Coriam off the coast of Mexico in 2011. Her parents sued Disney Cruise Lines, believing that their daughter had been thrown overboard following a sexual assault. However, the police found no evidence of foul play.

DSDS star Daniel Küblböck was declared dead in 2021 after he disappeared during a cruise from Hamburg to New York in 2018.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

Suicidal thoughts? Find help here: These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.

Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch

Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch

Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch





Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide



: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:: Association for bereaved people after suicide Sea of fog : Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Show more

More videos from this section