In future, senior citizens will be able to live on a cruise ship. Hassan Ammar/AP/dpa

For around CHF 82,000, senior citizens will be able to live permanently on a cruise ship in future. The "Golden Passport" concept promises world cruises across all seven continents - including meals, entertainment and comfort.

Sven Ziegler

With the "Golden Passport", passengers can live permanently on a cruise ship.

The program includes world cruises to more than 140 countries and over 400 destinations.

The prices depend on age - the older the passenger, the cheaper the pass. Show more

An unusual offer is causing a stir in the cruise industry: the shipping company Villa Vie Residences has introduced a program that allows senior citizens in particular to live permanently on a cruise ship.

According to the shipping company's website, the so-called "Golden Passport" enables a lifelong stay on board for a one-off payment of around CHF 82,000. Included are meals, laundry service, Internet access, entertainment programs and beer or wine with meals.

The older, the cheaper

The "Endless Horizons" program takes passengers across all seven continents, to more than 140 countries and 400 destinations - including over 100 tropical islands. A trip around the world lasts between three and three and a half years before the route begins again.

The price of the "Golden Passport" depends on the age of the traveler - and the older they are, the cheaper the ticket. At the age of 60, for example, a permanent vacation costs around 229,000 francs; at 65, the price drops to around 205,000 francs.

If you are 70 years old, you pay around 180,000 francs, and at the age of 75 it is still 155,500 francs. From the age of 80, it becomes significantly cheaper again: retirees can get on board for around 132,000 francs, while 85-year-olds have to calculate with around 106,000 francs.

The cruise market is booming

Finally, the cheapest cruise is for 90-year-olds - for them the price is just under 82,000 francs.

Prices therefore fall significantly with increasing age. The main target group is retirees who want to spend their retirement carefree - and travel the world at the same time.

The offer comes at a time when the industry is growing: according to Statista, 31.7 million people worldwide took a cruise in 2023 - including tens of thousands of Swiss people every year. Analysts expect the market volume to reach almost 49 billion Swiss francs by 2029.