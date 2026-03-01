  1. Residential Customers
Zero degrees, empty tanks, dark cities Cuba is at its limit - Washington exacerbates the crisis

Christian Thumshirn

1.3.2026

The tenth cold front of the season hits Havana with full force: The sea is pushing into the city, authorities are sounding the alarm. At the same time, the oil embargo is exacerbating the crisis: there is a lack of fuel, the power is out - Cuba is fighting for survival.

01.03.2026, 17:47

Huge waves hit Havana, seawater penetrates coastal districts, streets are under water.

The cold snap hits a country that is already at its limit: oil supplies are cut off due to tightened US sanctions, fuel is running out and power plants are failing.

While temperatures drop to freezing point, Cuba is also struggling with power cuts and an increasingly fragile energy supply.

