The chat history of a fan does not show Culcha Candela in a good light. The 17-year-old simply wanted to invite the band to her birthday party. Instead of saying no in a friendly manner, the musicians ranted at the young woman.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Instagram chat history allegedly shows Culcha Candela disparaging a fan after she asked the band to come to her 18th birthday party.

The disrespectful tone is now causing outrage online: Culcha Candela is now reaping a shitstorm because of the incident.

A Culcha Candela fan dreamed of the band singing a serenade for her on her 18th birthday. But that dream quickly came to an end when the young woman wrote directly to Culcha Candela "out of jest".

The response from the "Hamma" performers? Nasty and derogatory. Instead of simply declining in a friendly manner, the band wrote: "Is this a serious question? At 18 you should be a bit smarter by now, Mausi..."

The alleged Instagram chat is currently going viral and shows the disrespectful way the music group treats its fans.

Because the whole thing goes even further. After the 17-year-old says that she was "just asking", Culcha Candela replies: "How do you come up with a question like that? Do you know how much it costs just to get from A to B? Without crew, stage, food, accommodation and fee."

The young woman then apologizes to the band, but doesn't understand why she is being "hit on like that". When the band compared themselves to the big musicians ("Would you ask Drake? Or Cro?"), the fan thought it had become "a bit ridiculous".

The insults then reach their climax: "Girl, your question is the only ridiculous thing, honestly. Just cheeky. As if we just go somewhere to random people's birthdays to hang out. How do you come up with an idea like that?" says Culcha Candela.

Culcha Candela compares itself to Drake and Cro

Online, users are standing by the young woman. Meanwhile, Culcha Candela has restricted the comment function on Instagram. According to the Berliner Zeitung, even critical comments have been deleted. The band did not respond to an inquiry from the "Bild" newspaper.

It has therefore not yet been possible to confirm whether this is a genuine chat history. According to media reports, it is unclear who from the band wrote the comments. It could also be a completely different person, such as someone from the management.

The X-Community is certain that the comments in the shared chat history are anything but subtle. Someone wrote: "They should be happy that there are still people out there who celebrate them." Above all, most people smile at the comparison to Drake and Cro and recall that "Ed Sheeran was once asked to perform at a wedding and simply came and sang there".

But Culcha Candela is not the same as Ed Sheeran. Most people are now labeling them as "losers" in the comments.

The 17-year-old closed the conversation with the words: "Stupid to have thought that the singers whose music I think is really cool are responding nicely." Many people on X think that "not answering at all would have been enough".

