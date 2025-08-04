Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz has revealed why he always sits on the far left of the dealer's table in the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares". Picture: ZDF

Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz has been a dealer on the ZDF jumble sale show "Bares für Rares" since its premiere in 2013. What is striking is that he always sits on the far left of the dealer's table. Now he's revealed the reason why.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Antiques dealer Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz has long since become a cult figure for many TV viewers thanks to his appearances on the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares"

Now the 58-year-old has revealed in an interview why he always wants to sit on the far left at the dealer's table and why he insists "that it stays that way". Show more

He starts every offer on the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares" at 80 euros. And he always sits on the far left in the dealer round.

We are talking about Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz.

The 58-year-old has had an unusual media career in recent years. The trained horse farmer actually works as an antiques dealer.

Through his TV appearances, however, he has become what many people call a cult figure. Today, Lehnertz is also a crime writer. Last spring, ZDF also produced the six-part docu-soap "Waldi's World".

Lehnertz has been sitting on the far left since the first show

In an interview with the online portal t-online, Waldi Lehnertz has now revealed why he always sits on the far left on "Bares für Rares": "I've sat there from the very beginning, right from the very first show."

He continues: "I insist that it stays that way."

Presenter Horst Lichter 's jumble sale show celebrated its TV premiere on August 3, 2013 - and Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz has been a dealer ever since. While his colleagues regularly change places, Lehnertz has always been in the same spot.

"Even during the coronavirus pandemic, when we had lots of small dealer tables, I wanted to sit on the far left."

"I can observe the action better on the far left"

But where does this preference come from? "I'm used to always sitting at the back from school. That's why I still like to sit a little further away from everyone," Lehnertz explains to t-online.

But the choice of seat is no coincidence either - sitting on the left also has strategic advantages, the cult retailer claims: "I can keep a better eye on what's happening and have everything in view if I'm on the far left of the retailer's table."

The colleagues sitting in the middle, Lehnertz continues, always have to look left and right instead.

What's more, if he sits on the far left, he only has one neighbor - ideal for "80-Euro-Waldi", who likes to make a cheeky remark. "It's easier to dish it out than when you're sitting in the middle."

