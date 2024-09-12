Horror master Tim Burton is now returning to his beginnings. After "Beetlejuice" (1988), the director is now bringing "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", the second part of his cult film, to cinemas.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cult director Tim Burton is known for films such as "Big Fish", "Edward and the Scissorhands" and "Nightmare Before Christmas".

With "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", he returns to his beginnings and brings the second part of the cult film to cinemas.

Burton relies on real props, elaborate costumes and mechanical models.

Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega - when Tim Burton returns from his cinema sabbatical, the star line-up is huge. Show more

With films such as "Big Fish", "Edward and the Scissorhands" and "Nightmare Before Christmas", Tim Burton has become a cult director. Not least because of his visionary way of presenting melancholy and morbid themes in an entertaining way.

The American is the master when it comes to giving death a crazy grimace. Now he is returning to his roots and bringing the second part of his cult film to cinemas with "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", which many fans have been longing for for many years.

Burton remains true to himself and largely dispenses with modern aids - i.e. computer effects. Real props, elaborate costumes and make-up as well as mechanical and electronic models lend the sequel to "Beetlejuice" (1988) a wonderfully trashy, handmade charm.

When horror master Burton returns from his movie sabbatical, the stars are on hand to lend a hand. Michael Keaton ("Batman"), Winona Ryder ("Alien: Rebirth"), Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday"), Willem Dafoe ("Platoon"), Monica Bellucci ("Matrix: Reloaded") Catherine O'Hara ("Home Alone") - and that's not even all of them. The fun of working on this second part is written all over their faces and the movie benefits from this.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is not "yet another one of those half-hearted remakes", but surprises and convinces on many levels.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from September 12.

