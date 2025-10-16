Chris Töpperwien is leaving the TV emigration format "Goodbye Deutschland". picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

After more than a decade in the spotlight, cult emigrant Chris Töpperwien is withdrawing from the popular TV show "Goodbye Deutschland" to concentrate on his private life.

Chris Töpperwien is drawing a line: after more than 13 years, the "Currywurstmann" is leaving "Goodbye Deutschland". The 51-year-old emigrated from Cologne to Los Angeles in 2012 - and became a cult emigrant on the Vox show with his food truck.

Despite his dream of being successful in the USA, Töpperwien has suffered a number of setbacks in recent years. He still lives in Los Angeles, where he runs a German bakery with his wife Nicole. However, TV viewers also witnessed the difficult times he went through.

In May 2024, Töpperwien was arrested at Munich airport because a European arrest warrant had been issued for him. He was accused of misusing a company credit card. After two weeks in custody and a successful trial, he reported that the experience had left deep scars.

Töpperwien has had enough of the TV drama

Töpperwien struggles with anxiety, depression and panic attacks and has undergone therapy. "I feel physically and mentally at the end of my tether," he said in a recent interview. He hinted on Instagram that changes are imminent.

His TV career is particularly affected: "I'm retiring from 'Goodbye Deutschland'," he explained. After 13 years, he will soon be appearing on the show for the last time. He wants to feel joy and joie de vivre again and not have to constantly experience drama.

Töpperwien has realized that he is stagnating in his job and personally. He is striving for a house, financial security and independence. He now wants to concentrate on his family, but does not rule out a return to television at a later date.

