"Kassensturz" presenter André Ruch with the water buffaloes. Screenshot SRF

Since this week, "Kassensturz" has been taking place outside the TV studio. The SRF consumer show is outdoors and is moving closer to the "SRF bi de Lüt" format. Is the new concept a hit or a flop?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 50 years in the studio, "Kassensturz" is leaving the TV studio.

Presenter André Ruch leads us through reports on water buffaloes, in hospital and on the highway.

blue News took a close look at the new "Kassensturz". Show more

Right after the signet, TV reporter André Ruch announces the new outdoor "Kassensturz". He stands next to water buffaloes and sprays them down with a water hose. The reason for this introduction? Buffalo mozzarella from Switzerland is being tested in this issue.

"Has Kassensturz now mutated into 'SRF bi de Lüt'?", surprised viewers may now be asking themselves.

SRF decided a while ago that André Ruch would not be presenting consumer reports in the familiar and old-fashioned TV studio in Leutschenbach as usual. After 50 years, the iconic yellow Studio 8 has had its day - an old fad, so to speak.

By moving out of the studio and onto the scene of the action, "Kassensturz" is opening a new chapter - closer to the people, closer to everyday life, closer to consumption, SRF writes in a press release.

Cost pressure also played a role in this decision: "With the new broadcasting concept outside the studio, the production costs for a 'Kassensturz' program are lower compared to the previous studio," confirms Christian Dütschler, head of the "Kassensturz" editorial team, to the industry portal "persoenlich.com".

In the middle instead of in the TV studio

Later, Ruch can be seen presenting in a hospital setting. The next segments focus on the subject of excessive overtime in certain Swiss hospitals.

Ruch then gets into his car to complete a one-lane test on the highway, accompanied by a TV lawyer who explains the situation to him.

Ruch's agenda also includes visits to a buffalo mozzarella farm and a cheese factory that also produces the specialty cheese - in keeping with the legendary "Kassensturz" test in which Italian and domestic mozzarellas were evaluated.

And the conclusion of the new "Kassensturz" format bi de Lüt? After an initial trial run, blue News editor Carlotta Henggeler is impressed by the outdoor format. The new "Kassensturz" is casual, relaxed and visually appealing. Anything but cheese - so blue News gives it a Like.

More videos from the department