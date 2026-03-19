Labubu plush figures are coveted by collectors. Now a movie about the monster is also planned. (archive picture) dpa

A worldwide success as a collector's figure, Labubu is now set to take off in the movies. A mixture of live-action film and computer animation is planned.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The popular Labubu plush figures are now getting their own movie directed by Paul King.

The project is planned as a mixture of live-action and animated film and is still at an early stage.

A global collector hype has arisen around the cult monster figures. Show more

The Chinese toy manufacturer Pop Mart is bringing its successful Labubu monster to the big screen. A feature film is being developed together with Sony Pictures, the two companies announced in a joint statement. The project is still at an early stage.

A mixture of live-action film and computer animation is planned. The British filmmaker Paul King ("Paddington", "Wonka"), who is also involved as a producer and is writing the screenplay together with the author Steven Levenson, is to direct the film.

Worldwide hype about characters

Sony and Pop Mart described the collaboration as an "important milestone" in bringing the brand to the big screen. A start date for the movie was not initially announced.

A worldwide hype has developed around Labubu - including in Switzerland. The figures are often sold in so-called blind boxes, where buyers only find out which variant they will receive after opening them. The furry monsters are widely available as collectible and plush figures and are considered to be both cute and unusually designed. The trend is also fueled by influencers on Tiktok and Instagram.

Labubu is part of the figurine world "The Monsters" by artist Kasing Lung. For Pop Mart, the figure makes a significant contribution to the company's growth.