Private detective investigates on TV Cult radio series "Maloney" comes to television

SDA

24.7.2024 - 12:05

Maloney and the policeman will soon be on television.
SRF / Pascal Mora

The cult series "Maloney" has produced hundreds of radio plays over the past decades. Now the series is coming to television.

SDA

24.7.2024 - 12:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • SRF will be showing a series with private detective Philipp Maloney next year.
  • After hundreds of radio plays, "Maloney" is coming to television for the first time.
Show more

SRF will be showing a series with private detective Philipp Maloney next year. After hundreds of radio plays, "Maloney" is coming to television for the first time.

Marcus Signer ("Wilder") and Stefan Kurt ("Frieden") will be seen in the leading roles, as SRF announced on Wednesday. The cases by author Roger Graf serve as the basis for the TV series.

Broadcast in the year 2025

"The supreme discipline in fiction is to create characters that everyone knows and loves. Maloney has accompanied young and old through Sunday mornings on SRF 3 radio for more than 30 years. Bringing the potential of the thuggish private detective from the radio to the screens has long appealed to us. I'm delighted that it's now working and that we can offer our crime thriller fans Maloney on various channels," says Baptiste Planche, Head of Fiction at SRF.

The crime comedy is scheduled to be broadcast in 2025 and will be filmed in Zurich and the surrounding area until November 2024.

The radio drama has been broadcast on SRF 3 on Sunday mornings for over 30 years.

SDA

