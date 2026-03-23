The "Richi" song by the Stubete Gäng becomes a controversial issue. While the family concerned is making serious accusations, fans online are divided - between understanding and clear criticism.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Schönbächler family criticizes the use of their well-known "Richi" slogan in the Stubete Gäng song without consent.

They speak of "disrespect" and demand that the hype finally ends.

Online, opinions differ - from clear support to harsh criticism of the timing of the accusations. Show more

A well-known TV moment becomes a controversy years later. The Schönbächler family, who became famous through the SRF series "Auf und davon", made serious accusations against the band "Stubete Gäng". The trigger is the song "Richi", which is based on a legendary saying by father Hermann Schönbächler - and has now been heard millions of times.

The family vented their anger in a detailed statement. "To protect our children's privacy, we have tried for several years to keep as far away from the media as possible," she writes on Facebook. Nevertheless, their story has been picked up by the public time and again.

The family is particularly critical of the commercial use of their slogan. "The fan articles produced and distributed for profit (...) were produced and distributed without our knowledge and without our consent," it says. They "never received a monetary share".

The Schönbächler family's statement. Facebook

The family has clear words about the song itself. "The absolute pinnacle of disrespect is the 'Richi Song'", write the Schönbächlers. The musicians used Hermann's voice and quotes "without permission from us or SRF". Above all, however, the lyrics go too far: they violate "the private and intimate sphere of our underage son".

It goes on to say that the song was even used as a goal song in ice hockey stadiums without their knowledge and thus gained additional distribution. For the family, it is clear: "This song (...) violates the dignity of our son."

The "Auf und Davon" Schönbächler family in a photo from 2018. SRG

They are therefore calling for the song to be reported on YouTube and appealing to the public: "We (...) would like to ask everyone not to blow this matter up any more, but to (...) finally let it rest and give our children respect and distance."

Users react in two minds

Some users show understanding for the family. Several voices consider it problematic that quotes and recordings are being used without consent. Some go even further and speak of a possible copyright infringement or demand that proceeds from the song should be given to the family. Others criticize the treatment of the child in particular and see a clear overstepping of boundaries.

At the same time, however, there are also clear dissenting voices. Several users point out that the family made their story public themselves - by taking part in the SRF documentary. Anyone who puts their private life on television must also expect their content to be disseminated or picked up later, according to numerous comments.

Criticism three years after publication

Another recurring point is the timing of the criticism. Some users are surprised that the accusations are only being made years after the song was published. This is because the "Stubete Gäng" released the song over three years ago.

The "Richi" slogan has long since become part of Swiss pop culture, users argue. Others argue that the current uproar is more likely to give the song additional attention - and is therefore counterproductive.

There are also more nuanced voices between the fronts. These consider the family's criticism to be understandable in principle, but at the same time see failings on both sides. For example, it is noted that earlier intervention might have provided clarity.