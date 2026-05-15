Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz once became famous through the ZDF junk show "Bares für Rares". Picture: Oliver Berg/dpa

Today, the whole of Germany knows him as "80-Euro-Waldi" from the ZDF jumble sale show "Bares für Rares". But Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz almost took up a completely different profession.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Walter "Waldi" Lehnertz returns to television with the second season of his ZDF docu-soap "Waldi's World" and once again provides insights into his everyday life.

He became famous as "80-Euro-Waldi" in the jumble sale show "Bares für Rares", where he achieved cult status with his direct manner.

Originally, however, the now 59-year-old took a completely different path, working in the construction industry and as a self-employed gardener before health problems forced him to rethink his career.

It was only through his passion for antiques that he found his current profession and set up his own business, "Waldi's Eifel Antik" Show more

With the second season of his ZDF documentary soap "Waldi's World" (eight episodes, every Sunday at 2 pm), Walter Lehnertz lets TV viewers take part in his everyday life again.

And it's not only when the "Bares für Rares" star shouts his famous "80 euros!" into the room that it seems as if the junk dealer has never done anything else. But today's TV audience favorite almost became something completely different.

Walter Lehnertz was born in 1967 in the small Eifel village of Weinsfeld near Prüm. He later moved to Krekel, where he still lives today and runs his antiques business. However, the Rhinelander initially took a completely different career path: he trained as a horse farmer.

Actually, he said on the Instagram channel of "Bares für Rares", he had wanted to become a zookeeper. But because he didn't get an apprenticeship, he had to reorient himself.

Lehnertz: "I make nonsense, as it should be"

Lehnertz worked in the construction industry and later set up his own gardening and landscaping business. It took two slipped discs to force him to rethink. A new profession was needed - and that led him to antiques, of all things.

"I was a music box collector and the very first thing I did was sell them," explained Lehnertz on Instagram. The hobby turned into a business. Initially, he helped out in his then wife's antique shop, later building up his own business with "Waldi's Eifel Antik".

His marriage to his first wife ended in divorce in 2013. Today, Lehnertz is in a relationship with Sonja Burghausen, who also supports him professionally. She bought the premises in Krekel where he now runs his business. The division of tasks is clear, Lehnertz once said in typical "waldi style": "She runs the office and the diary, and I do nonsense, as it should be."

The breakthrough also came in 2013 with the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares". Lehnertz prevailed in the casting out of 78 dealers and 30 experts.

Since then, the Eifel native has been one of the show's defining figures with his direct manner and legendary standard starting bid. He never got rid of the nickname "80-Euro-Waldi".

Above all, his unfiltered manner made him a favorite with the public. For his participation in the ZDF show, he even had it contractually guaranteed "that I can be who I am and say what I want". He didn't want any rules. "They can always cut it out later."

"My life hasn't changed"

"Waldi's World" shows once again that the loud TV personality can also take it easy. The man, who says he talks "all day" and "likes to get up to a lot of nonsense", also needs to retreat from time to time.

But his method of relaxation is surprising: fishing at night. "Sometimes I even nod off in my chair," he told the Berliner Kurier newspaper. That is "total relaxation".

Otherwise, however, Lehnertz seems to be constantly on the move. In addition to television and antiques trading, he has recently even published crime novels. His second book, "Mord am Schätztag", was published in 2025. The fact that he became a successful author of all things is apparently the most surprising thing about him.

Lehnertz openly described himself as "partially dyslexic" to the "Berliner Kurier" newspaper. He could write, he said, "but not with the right grammar". Or as he put it himself: "I still don't know where to put a comma." That's why he works with a co-author.

Death threats on social networks

However, with his fame came not only new projects, but also unpleasant side effects. The antiques dealer repeatedly reports hate comments and death threats on social networks.

He doesn't think much of the senders of such messages. "It always comes from the same people who can't get anything else together," he said in an interview with "t-online". The threats didn't scare him. "I'm 1.92 meters tall, I can defend myself. Let my haters come to the yard."

The glamorous world of television also often seems rather suspect to the Eifel native. He has recently been unusually vocal about encounters with reality TV celebrities.

Some of them have their "noses so high" and think they are more important than they are. In contrast, his own success has hardly changed him. "My life hasn't changed at all, only that I've become better known," said Lehnertz. And added dryly: "I was already crazy before."

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