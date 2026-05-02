"Schwiegertochter gesucht" star Ingo Peters has lost a lot of weight after an operation. IMAGO / Panama Pictures / xChristophxHardtx

Ingo Peters once won the hearts of viewers on "Schwiegertochter gesucht". However, the 35-year-old no longer looks like he once did on the RTL show: After undergoing stomach surgery, the TV star has lost 65 kilograms.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ingo Peters became famous in 2013 through "Schwiegertochter gesucht". He didn't find love there, but became an audience favorite.

After undergoing stomach surgery in July 2024, he lost around 65 kilos and feels much better, even though his weight is currently around 125 kilos.

In the future, he wants to continue with more sport, while the controversial RTL show has since been discontinued after a new edition. Show more

In 2013, Ingo Peters ended up on Vera Int-Veen's matchmaking show "Schwiegertochter gesucht" on RTL to find true love. The latter did not work out within the format, but the then 23-year-old became an audience favorite.

Peters has changed drastically since then, at least visually: As the RTL star now reveals on his Instagram profile, he has lost 65 kilograms following stomach surgery.

Since the procedure, which was carried out in July 2024, he has been "doing quite well", he reveals to his fans in a story. "I've lost about 65 kilos now - that's for sure."

His current weight is therefore around 125 or 126 kilograms. Although he has "put on a kilo or two", Peters explains, this is "completely normal".

"Wants to go back to the gym next month"

Peters wants to do more sport in future to continue his weight loss. "I'll also make sure that I go back to the gym next month and do a bit of exercise again," says the 35-year-old.

He continues: "I have one just around the corner from here, so that should actually work out."

Some time ago, Ingo Peters spoke in an interview with RTL about the pleasing results of his so-called scalloped stomach operation: "The reactions are really amazing. Everyone who sees me is surprised that I've lost so much weight." He felt "so great with the few kilos", he explained at the time.

This is how Ingo Peters looks today. Picture: Screenshot Instagram

"Schwiegertochter sucht" has been running successfully on RTL since 2007, but the matchmaking show has repeatedly made negative headlines: Critics accused the show of presenting the candidates in an unacceptable way.

In 2016, Jan Böhmermann managed to smuggle in two candidates, with the ZDF satirist exposing shortcomings in the production.

For the new edition three years ago, RTL announced that the show would be positioned less sensationalist. After two seasons with Angela Finger-Erben as the new presenter, the format was finally discontinued.

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