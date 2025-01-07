The Geissens are once again jetting around the world in the new season of their RTLzwei show. The very first episode shows: The luxury life doesn't always run smoothly. An unexpected customs check slows the family down.

In the first episode of the new season of "Die Geissens - Eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie", the family's yacht in Dubai is searched by customs.

Sniffer dogs raise the alarm about Carmen's Chinese medicine.

Drones and a samurai sword are also confiscated.

The Geissens master the challenges with humor, but family father Robert Geiss has already announced that the season will be "the worst ever".

The Geissens are back on the screens and right at the start of the new season of "Die Geissens - Eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie" it becomes clear that the jet-set life can have its pitfalls.

Self-made millionaire Robert Geiss (60), his wife Carmen (59) and their two daughters Davina (21) and Shania (20) start the new season with a bang: they want to chug from Dubai to Abu Dhabi on their yacht "Indigo Star".

But their trip is accompanied by hardships. And in the first of the double episodes, which aired on RTLzwei on January 6, the family is faced with an unexpected challenge.

Customs search the Geissens' yacht

Because Robert has always dreamed of watching a Formula 1 race from his yacht, he gets down to business - and the Geissens head straight for the harbor next to the race track in Dubai on their yacht.

But they are missing important papers for anchoring. After a long back and forth, the Geissens yacht is finally allowed to enter the harbor, but has to be thoroughly inspected by customs. Officials take the ship apart.

Robert takes it in his stride: "We were definitely decent. We have nothing to fear. So we'll just sit here outside and have nothing to do with what's going on inside," he says afterwards.

The 60-year-old is still a little shaky: "We hope that the last charter people were decent people who chartered the boat and didn't forget anything."

An unexpected find

The situation comes to a head when the dogs react to Carmen's Chinese medicine. Customs become curious and want to inspect the safe, but the Geissens have forgotten the code. Despite these adversities, the family remains calm. "We never lose our sense of humor," emphasizes Robert.

In the end, customs not only take a close look at Carmen's alternative medicine, but also confiscate three drones and a samurai sword. Family man Robert complains: "It's decoration, but they see it as weapons."

The German entrepreneur announced in advance that they were taking it easy and with humor, but that "the worst season ever with lots and lots of drama" was imminent.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

