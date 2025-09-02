Graham Greene is dead. Imago

Canadian actor Graham Greene is dead. The star of "Dances With Wolves" and "The Green Mile" died at the age of 73, his family confirmed.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Graham Greene died of natural causes at the age of 73.

He became famous in 1990 with his role in the western epic "Dances With Wolves".

He was a member of the Oneida Nation and was inducted into the Order of Canada in 2016. Show more

Canadian actor Graham Greene is dead. As his manager confirmed to CBC News, Greene died of natural causes at the age of 73.

He achieved international fame in 1990 for his role as Lakota medicine man Kicking Bird in Kevin Costner's western epic "Dances With Wolves". Greene was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for this performance.

Multi-award-winning actor

Greene, a member of the Oneida Nation in southern Ontario, began his career in British theater in the 1970s. "Theater gives you discipline - it helps you build a character," he said in an interview with the trade magazine Playback in 2012. His marriage to Hilary Blackmore was also a formative moment, "the best time of my life".

In the decades that followed, Greene appeared in numerous Hollywood productions, including "Thunderheart" (1992), "Maverick" (1994), "Die Hard With a Vengeance" (1995), "The Green Mile" (1999), "Twilight: New Moon" (2009) and "Wind River" (2017).

He has received numerous awards for his life's work. In 2004, he received the Earle Grey Award from the Academy of Canadian Film and Television, and in 2016 he was inducted into the Order of Canada - the country's second-highest civilian honor.