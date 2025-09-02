Canadian actor Graham Greene is dead. As his manager confirmed to CBC News, Greene died of natural causes at the age of 73.
He achieved international fame in 1990 for his role as Lakota medicine man Kicking Bird in Kevin Costner's western epic "Dances With Wolves". Greene was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for this performance.
Multi-award-winning actor
Greene, a member of the Oneida Nation in southern Ontario, began his career in British theater in the 1970s. "Theater gives you discipline - it helps you build a character," he said in an interview with the trade magazine Playback in 2012. His marriage to Hilary Blackmore was also a formative moment, "the best time of my life".
In the decades that followed, Greene appeared in numerous Hollywood productions, including "Thunderheart" (1992), "Maverick" (1994), "Die Hard With a Vengeance" (1995), "The Green Mile" (1999), "Twilight: New Moon" (2009) and "Wind River" (2017).
He has received numerous awards for his life's work. In 2004, he received the Earle Grey Award from the Academy of Canadian Film and Television, and in 2016 he was inducted into the Order of Canada - the country's second-highest civilian honor.