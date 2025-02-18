Adolescents are often exposed to harmful content on the Internet. Swisscom's online parents' evening helps them to find a safe approach. Picture: Pexels, Max Fischer

On Tuesday, February 25, 8 p.m., the time has come: At Swisscom's online parents' evening on YouTube and blue Zoom D, experts will show how to guide children and young people safely online.

Not only violent videos, but also more subtle dangers such as fake news and addiction mechanisms are harmful for adolescents.

Protection and guidance from parents are more important than ever in today's digital world.

On February 25, 8 p.m., experts will give tips on how to deal with inappropriate content at the online parents' evening on YouTube and blue Zoom D. Show more

The internet is an integral part of the everyday lives of young people and adults. Nevertheless, young users are often exposed to unfiltered and inappropriate content. In addition to violent videos and pornography, this also includes addictive mechanisms in games, exaggerated beauty ideals and fake news.

Parents are facing new challenges when it comes to protecting their children online, because What used to be restricted by parental controls is now much more confusing. Parents and guardians find it difficult to control the content to which their children are exposed.

Parents and teachers know that protection and guidance online are more important than ever. But what does proper guidance mean in a digital world that is constantly growing and changing?

Practical tips from experts

Practical tools and advice are needed to help parents get an overview of the digital jungle. Swisscom's free online parents' evening is an important contribution to this.

On Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 8 p.m., Swisscom is offering an online parents' evening on blue Zoom D and YouTube to raise parents' awareness of harmful content and provide them with practical tools.

During the live broadcast, there will be an opportunity to ask questions in the YouTube chat, which will be answered directly by experts.

Digital responsibility for young and old

Experts such as the Swisscom youth media protection officer Michael In Albon and the founder of the parents' platform "mal ehrlich", Andrea Jansen, will have their say at the parents' evening. Regula Bernhard-Hug, Managing Director of Child Protection Switzerland, will also be there.

In an interview with Claudia Lässer, they explain the risks that lurk online and how parents can react to them. Although content restrictions are a first step, open discussions and education are crucial for long-term support for children.

Everything about the online parents' evening Topic: Inappropriate content online

Tuesday, February 25, 2025, 8 to 9 p.m.

Broadcast live on YouTube and blue Zoom D

Free of charge and without registration

The experts Michael In Albon, Andrea Jansen and Regula Bernhard-Hug are guests of Claudia Lässer

Parents and experts discuss the risks of inappropriate content on the internet and the possible effects on children.

There is concrete help and much more.

During the evening, parents can ask their questions in the YouTube chat - experts will answer them live. Show more