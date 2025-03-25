Pornography, images of war or depictions of violence: Inappropriate content has a long-term impact on adolescents and can be emotionally distressing. Picture: Pexels, Julia M Cameron

Curiosity is important for the development of young people. But it can also be dangerous - especially on the internet. Parental support is needed for the wrong clicks.

Harmful content such as depictions of violence, pornography and false role models have long-term effects on young people.

The effects include anxiety, stress, isolation and the disruption of their own body image. Show more

Many people know it from their own childhood: while their parents are watching a thriller in the evening, you just don't want to go to sleep.

So, nothing like snuggling up on the sofa to catch a few glimpses of the screen under mom's watchful eye - and regretting it later.

Because thrillers are not for children.

Media content that is not age-appropriate can emotionally overwhelm adolescents. This could be images of war in the media, tests of courage on TikTok or pornographic images on the internet.

Depictions of violence and pornography are particularly harmful. But false role models or addiction mechanisms also trigger stress in young people.

Violence and distorted values

Children are not only overwhelmed by violence, but also adopt it as a conflict resolution strategy if they come into contact with violent content too early or on a regular basis. Violent videos can therefore tempt children to act recklessly or even self-harm.

The ideals of beauty that are spread online, especially by influencers, also have an impact on adolescents: unrealistic ideals of beauty can make children feel less attractive or valuable.

If children and young people consume content that is addictive, it can also lead to them isolating themselves socially.

The right guidance

Sooner or later, everyone comes into contact with content that is not appropriate for their age: via advertising banners, on social media platforms, in chats or games. Children react differently depending on the situation.

If adolescents are left alone on the internet and come into contact with inappropriate content too often, this can affect their development and put them under emotional strain.

It is important that parents remain vigilant and regularly talk to their children about unsuitable content or make use of content filters.

Teaching media skills: 5 tips for parents Use digital media together.

In case of wrong clicks: Discuss strategies for action.

Establish clear rules on media use, for example through a media usage contract

Set up content filters to regulate content.

Educate the child in an age-appropriate manner so that they quickly recognize sexualized content and protect themselves from it. Show more