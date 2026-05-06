Frank Richter and Tamara Cantieni are the hosts of the "streamteam" podcast.

Three tips, three completely different worlds. In the new "streamteam" episode, Frank Richter and Tamara Cantieni have a passionate discussion and this time they go quite far apart.

Andreas Lunghi

Queer

Let's start with "Queer". Daniel Craig is radically different in a way you've never seen him before. The story: a man lost between alcohol, affairs and the longing for closeness in Mexico in the 1950s. Tamara thinks it's courageously acted and artistically exciting. Frank sees it very differently. For him, it is "a vanity project" in which style is more important than content. Rarely has the "streamteam" been so divided - and that's exactly what makes the movie so interesting.

The penguin of my life

Then the total change of mood: "The penguin of my life". A teacher rescues an oil-smeared penguin - and suddenly everything changes. Sounds cheesy, but it's not. The film is set in Argentina in the 1970s and, in addition to the heartfelt story, also shows a society in a state of emergency. "The penguin opens doors," says Tamara. And indeed: the animal brings warmth into a world that is anything but easy. One of those films that works quietly - and stays with you for a long time.

Kohrra

And then another insider tip: the Netflix series "Kohrra". A murder case shortly before a wedding, two investigators, lots of unanswered questions. What follows is not a classic crime thriller, but a dark look at Indian society. Raw, intense and surprisingly close to Nordic noir series. "It really is a find," says Tamara. Frank adds: "I didn't expect India to be like this." That's exactly why it's worth a look.